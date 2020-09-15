Sabres Foundation hosting online memorabilia auction

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Sabres announced Monday that the team will be holding an online sports memorabilia auction.
The auction is being held in conjunction with the 13th annual Sabres Foundation Golf Tournament. Proceeds raised from the auction will benefit the Buffalo Sabres Foundation.
An array of autographed memorabilia from the Sabres, the Buffalo Bills and the Buffalo Bandits will be up for grabs. The auction will also have items that are autographed by current and former NFL, NBA and MLB players.
The auction begins Tuesday at 5 p.m. and will be held online until Sunday, September 27 at 9 p.m.
Here is a full list of items available:
- 20-inch metal Sabres logo autographed by 2019-20 team
- 30-inch metal Sabres 50th logo autographed by Sabres alumni
- 26-inch metal Sabres 1990s red and black logo autographed by Sabres alumni
- Sabres team-signed 2019-20 hockey fights cancer jersey
- Jack Eichel autographed golden season Sabres jersey
- Sam Reinhart autographed golden season Sabres jersey
- Jeff Skinner autographed golden season Sabres jersey
- Jim Kelly autographed Bills jersey
- Tremaine Edmunds autographed Bills helmet and cleats
- Tre’Davious White autographed Bills jersey
- Buffalo Bandits 2019-20 team-signed jersey
- Mike Ramsey autographed Team USA jersey
- Jim Craig autographed Team USA jersey
- Sidney Crosby autographed Pittsburgh Penguins jersey
- Jack Hughes autographed New Jersey Devils jersey
- Roman Josi autographed Nashville Predators jersey
- Patrick Kane autographed Chicago Blackhawks jersey
- Joe Montana autographed San Francisco 49ers jersey
- Lamar Jackson autographed Baltimore Ravens helmet
- Larry Bird autographed Boston Celtics jersey
- Stephen Curry autographed Golden State Warriors jersey
- Aaron Judge autographed New York Yankees jersey
Click here to check out the auction.