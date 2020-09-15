Sabres Foundation hosting online memorabilia auction

The auction begins Tuesday at 5 p.m. and will be held online until Sunday, September 27 at 9 p.m.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Sabres announced Monday that the team will be holding an online sports memorabilia auction.

The auction is being held in conjunction with the 13th annual Sabres Foundation Golf Tournament. Proceeds raised from the auction will benefit the Buffalo Sabres Foundation.

An array of autographed memorabilia from the Sabres, the Buffalo Bills and the Buffalo Bandits will be up for grabs. The auction will also have items that are autographed by current and former NFL, NBA and MLB players.

The auction begins Tuesday at 5 p.m. and will be held online until Sunday, September 27 at 9 p.m.

Here is a full list of items available:

20-inch metal Sabres logo autographed by 2019-20 team

30-inch metal Sabres 50th logo autographed by Sabres alumni

26-inch metal Sabres 1990s red and black logo autographed by Sabres alumni

Sabres team-signed 2019-20 hockey fights cancer jersey

Jack Eichel autographed golden season Sabres jersey

Sam Reinhart autographed golden season Sabres jersey

Jeff Skinner autographed golden season Sabres jersey

Jim Kelly autographed Bills jersey

Tremaine Edmunds autographed Bills helmet and cleats

Tre’Davious White autographed Bills jersey

Buffalo Bandits 2019-20 team-signed jersey

Mike Ramsey autographed Team USA jersey

Jim Craig autographed Team USA jersey

Sidney Crosby autographed Pittsburgh Penguins jersey

Jack Hughes autographed New Jersey Devils jersey

Roman Josi autographed Nashville Predators jersey

Patrick Kane autographed Chicago Blackhawks jersey

Joe Montana autographed San Francisco 49ers jersey

Lamar Jackson autographed Baltimore Ravens helmet

Larry Bird autographed Boston Celtics jersey

Stephen Curry autographed Golden State Warriors jersey

Aaron Judge autographed New York Yankees jersey