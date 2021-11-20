Diffendal scores 2 goals, sparks Buffalo Beauts comeback victory

Cassidy Vinkle scored the game-winner 1 minute, 12 seconds into overtime with the teams at even strength. Carly Jackson made 34 saves on 37 shots.

NEWARK, N.J. — It looked bleak for the Buffalo Beauts at one point Saturday.

They trailed by three goals and lacked momentum in the second period. Then Anjelica Diffendal scored the first of her two goals on the night.

After that, it was all Beauts, who rallied to beat the Metropolitan Riveters 4-3 in overtime in Newark, N.J.

Down 3-0, Diffendal led the charge with two regulation goals. In between those was a goal by Allison Attea on the power play.

