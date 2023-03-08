Skater uses state hockey tourney photo op for awesome promposal

Luverne senior forward Brady Bork used his time-honored TV lineup intro to ask his best gal to prom, and she responded in kind.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Who says today's teen boys are underachievers?

In a classic case of multi-tasking, Luverne senior forward Brady Bork used his team's time-honored on-camera intro at the Minnesota State High School Hockey Tournament for larger purposes. Most of us know the drill; before every televised game players from each team skate from their goal line to the blue line, look into the camera and say hi to their mom, grandma and grandpa, or whoever else is top of mind. The moment has most recently become a chance to show off one's custom mullet for a shot at making Minnesota's all-tournament hair team.

For Bork, the moment was an opportunity to show his best gal Sarah Stegenga, a junior on the Luverne girl's basketball team, some TV love. When it was his turn Bork skated into the camera and held up his stick, which had "Hey Sarah, prom?" written in marker on the tape.

Stegenga, who was in the stands for the game, didn't know it but the moment soon began blowing up on social media. When Brady's mom approached her and told her what was unfolding, Sarah figured she'd better do something, quick. She ran to the Bauer merchandising table during intermission, asked if she could use a hockey stick and wrote her answer: ‘Yes!’ She then took a picture and quickly tweeted it out.

“The people at Bauer were very nice about it,” Stegenga told the St. Paul Pioneer Press. “They told me I could just keep the stick as a memory.”

Bork's bold move scored him a date for the prom in late April, but the storybook ending did not play out on the ice as well. Luverne got their doors blown off 6-0 by Hermantown and will continue their state tourney tour in the consolation bracket.

