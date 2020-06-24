Iginla headlines Hockey HOF Class of 2020

The Hockey Hall of Fame has announced its class of inductees for 2020.

TORONTO, ON — Jarome Iginla headlines the Hockey Hall of Fame's class of 2020 after being elected in his first year of eligibility. Iginla will be the fourth Black player inducted after Grant Fuhr, Angela James and Willie O'Ree.

Iginla was the first Black player to lead the NHL in goals and points and was the first Black athlete in any sport to win a gold medal in the Winter Olympics.