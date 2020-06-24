x
Iginla headlines Hockey HOF Class of 2020

The Hockey Hall of Fame has announced its class of inductees for 2020.
Credit: AP
Calgary Flames' Jarome Iginla against the Phoenix Coyotes in an NHL hockey game Monday, Feb. 18, 2013, in Glendale, Ariz.(AP Photo/Paul Connors)

TORONTO, ON — Jarome Iginla headlines the Hockey Hall of Fame's class of 2020 after being elected in his first year of eligibility. Iginla will be the fourth Black player inducted after Grant Fuhr, Angela James and Willie O'Ree. 

Iginla was the first Black player to lead the NHL in goals and points and was the first Black athlete in any sport to win a gold medal in the Winter Olympics. 

Iginla is joined in the 2020 class by winger Marian Hossa, defensemen Kevin Lowe and Doug Wilson, Canadian women’s star Kim St. Pierre and longtime general manager Ken Holland. The 18-member selection committee voted remotely because of travel difficulties posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

