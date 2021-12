Scott Hitchon had career highs with 28-points and 11-rebounds to lead Canisius to a 97-90 win over Florida Gulf Coast.

BUFFALO, N.Y. - Scott Hitchon had 28 points plus 11 rebounds as Canisius defeated Florida Gulf Coast 97-90 in overtime. Tavian Dunn-Martin led the Eagles with 30 points and seven assists.

It was Hitchon's first career double-double to lead five Griffs players in double figures.