Hilbert College making progress towards inaugural football season

Head Coach Jim Kubiak's first big decision was to bring in an experienced coaching staff. Kubiak was able to land several coaches with professional experience.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's a new era for Hilbert college as Jim Kubiak has been tasked with the exciting but challenging task to lead their new football program from scratch.

There's still a long way to go to put together the essential pieces such as the home field, uniforms and even finding the right players. But progress is being made.

2 On Your Side's Brian Chojnacki went one on one with Hilbert College's head football coach Jim Kubiak on Friday morning to get more details on where the program is today.

The first big decision coach Kubiak has made was to fill his coaching staff, which he did in impressive fashion.

Kubiak has brought in 12 coaches on the staff, 6 coming in with professional experience.

"Chuck Lester will be a guy who will float between offense and defense, John Scibetta coached for over 40 years and put players in the NFL. Luke tasker played in the CFL and Brian Taylor played in the National Football League, so we have a group of guys who have been there and done that, so that was the first piece of it and we got that in place, next piece is the recruiting trail." said Kubiak.

Coach also said he's ready to give the opportunity to the right players and coaches and excel in their careers. Jim said "Everyone on the staff has this one goal and that is to highlight the Western New York region we want these kids to be put on a national stage."

In their first season, the team will not be part of any conference instead they will play an eight-game schedule against teams from all over the country as an independent program. The goal is to eventually grow the program to bigger heights.