WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — A number of Williamsville East High School girls varsity soccer players have been suspended for five weeks, according to a school district spokesperson on Friday.

The spokesperson says the suspensions, which includes both games and practices, are for violating their athletic agreement with the school, though the district will not say what the players did.

A source told 2 On Your Side that about a dozen players are suspended. We also reached out to Amherst Police, where the assistant chief said the school district handled the situation and added that police were not contacted.

Williamsville East has forfeited Friday night's scheduled game with Starpoint.

The rest of the season is being reviewed.

