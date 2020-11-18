Section VI delays start date for low, moderate-risk sports

Impacted sports include bowling, boys swimming, indoor track, rifle and alpine skiing, which were scheduled to start November 30. The new date is December 14.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The start date for low and moderate-risk sports will be delayed until December 14, according to the Section VI athletic council.

"Much like the recently completed fall season when we did all we could, our leadership groups across the section are working tirelessly for our athletes, families, and our coaches," Brett Banker, the Section VI president, said in a statement.

"With the reality of where we are statistically, we need to assist our superintendents and others leaders and pause for a moment. There are great people in the Section's athletic world working on the issues, and who are fully cognizant of what these programs mean to kids."

Earlier, the New York State Public High School Athletic Association announced that high risk winter sports would be delayed into 2021.