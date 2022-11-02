Pembroke holds annual Shooting for a Cure girls basketball game

Over the last 10 years, the event has raised more than $200,000 for cancer research. The event started to honor cancer survivor Toni Funke.

PEMBROKE, N.Y. — The Pembroke High School girls basketball team is celebrating 11 years of Shooting for a Cure.

The team took on its rival, Oakfield-Alabama, on Friday night while supporting Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Over the last 10 years, the event has raised more than $200,000 for cancer research. The event started to honor cancer survivor Toni Funke, who made sure she was at Friday night's big game.

"When I was told an event was going to be done in my honor, I was floored," Funke said. "And to see how it's grown over these years is just amazing. The team that puts this together, the staff, you know, the Wilsons, the girl's basketball team, they just amaze me every year."

If you couldn't make it to the game and you want to give, you still can. Donations are being accepted through the end of the month.