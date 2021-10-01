New York State high school student-athletes can profit off their name, image, likeness

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Back in the summer, the NCAA established a rule that allows college student athletes to make money off their own personas.
Now high school student-athletes in New York State soon could too.
The New York State Public High School Athletic Association outlined a provision in their latest meeting that will allow student-athletes to be able to profit off their name, image, and likeness without having to surrender their amateur status, as long as they are not using any school name, uniform, section or NYSPHSAA affiliation while doing so.
The New York State Public High School Athletic Association posted a link to the new guidelines on its website.