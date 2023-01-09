New security systems at Friday Night Lights this fall

Ken-Ton School District debuted a new weapons detection system Friday night for fans entering its football stadiums, along with a new no-bag and no-reentry policy.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Friday Night Lights have returned in Western New York, but this season, with an extra layer of coverage.

The addition comes after an announcement at last month's school board meeting as a part of a districtwide effort to bolster security.

“Our focus is not to make any of our facilities, any of our schools, feel like prisons,” superintendent Sabatino Cimato said. “We will not go there.”

Mike House is the assistant superintendent for athletics for Buffalo Public Schools, which is Western New York’s largest school district.

He said BPS has a no-bag or reentry policy and wands all spectators entering athletic events.

But he also said they do not have a weapon detection system — an addition he believes would be a game-changer for his 2,400-person stadium.

“I'm hoping that at some point throughout the season, we will also equip our stadiums with this new evolved system,” he said

This season, the effort is to make sure pads aren't the only layer of protection.

“Procedures until they become routines,” Cimato said. “Those procedures become routines through consistency and that’s how we’ll focus with all of our events. It should not be threatening to kids. It should be a fun time for kids. And kids can have a great time with procedures.”