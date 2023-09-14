Parents react to new BPS stadium policies

A fight at a game last week led to a change in policy.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — When it comes to Friday Night Lights, only so much is about the actual events on the field.

But supporting the team for many Buffalo Public School students will no longer be an option.

A fight broke out at Bennett’s game last Friday against McKinley that led to four arrests and all players and fans being sent home at halftime.

It prompted BPS to enforce new attendance policies, that among other things, limit players and cheerleaders to three student guests per game.

Edward Spidel is the President of the District Parent Coordinating Council and a former South Park High student himself. He says he understands the district’s need to respond to violence but feels the penalty doesn’t fit the play.

“My kid doesn't have rights now because your kid couldn't behave at a football game,” he said. “I struggle with this mass punishment thing? That’s so 1970. Like all you kids are grounded because one kid broke something.”

The new rules apply to both home and away fans. Adults with identification will be able to enter without an invitation as well as minors accompanying an adult. The new policies also include a new Evolv security system and that the gates will close 30 minutes after the start of each game.

Across town at Crosby Field in Kenmore, another fight broke out over the weekend during the Ken West-Lockport game.

It ultimately resumed but not until all fans cleared the stands.

According to a spokesperson for Ken-Ton, no immediate changes to the attendance policy are being made, but the district is constantly reviewing its guidelines.

2 On Your Side made an effort to speak with BPS, but no one was available to comment on its new policies.

Bennett High School is scheduled to host Orchard Park at All High Stadium Thursday night where the new guidelines will officially go into place. The district is also exploring live streaming games so that fans can watch from home.