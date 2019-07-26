BUFFALO, N.Y. — There was a gathering Friday night to honor and remember the man who dedicated his life to coaching young minds.

A tribute was held at Sweet Home High School for longtime coach and teacher John Faller, who died earlier this month.

The event was held at the football and lacrosse field at 8 p.m., after the alumni game.

"We're all here to celebrate the life and legacy of a colleague, friend, mentor, teacher, coach, a brother, a grandfather, a dad, and a husband," said teacher Jeremy Murphy at the beginning of the tribute.

"John helped me become the teacher, the coach, the mom, the person I am today. I was blessed to start my career with him, and I'll cherish my conversations and memories forever," said teacher Heidi Jones.

Faller led Panthers teams in both football and boys lacrosse from the mid-1970s until his retirement in 2017.

"No matter what, he was there. Through the highs and the lows, he was there. All these years later, I believe that was his lesson. To be reliable, accountable, trustworthy, and responsible. All these characteristics that make a man great and made Coach Faller who he was. He never had to tell how to do any of this. All he simply had to do was show us. Now, I may never be the man John was, but I can say I'm blessed I had the opportunity to have him show me the way. Gone and never forgotten, I love you Coach and thank you for everything," said former athlete Carter Mann.

In Faller's time at Sweet Home, the school collected 16 division titles, eight Section VI championships, two New York State championships in 2008 and 2009, and the team once won 69 consecutive games.

He was no less prolific as a lacrosse coach, winning the second-most games in Section VI history with 373 and six Section VI titles.

Faller was inducted into the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame in 2018.

The John Faller Memorial Fund, set-up at the request of the family, will help student-athletes who play football and lacrosse. Those interested in donating can send donations to District Offices, 1901 Sweet Home Road, Amherst, NY 14228 in care of John Faller Memorial Fund.

MORE ON WGRZ.COM

Sweet Home remembers longtime teacher, coach John Faller

Longtime Sweet Home High coach John Faller passes away

Prayer service held for Bishop Timon student killed in Buffalo shooting