BUFFALO, N.Y. — The first Saturday in March is a huge day on the high school basketball calender.

That's when the Section 6 boys championship games are played at Buffalo State college. There are five games: three in the early session and two in the later one.

B2 championship: Allegany-Limestone 54, Newfane 45

It's the second straight championship for Allegany-Limestone.

B1 championship : Olean 67, East Aurora 32

For the 12th time in 14 seasons, Olean is a sectional champion. The Huskies hit 13 3-pointers, including 10 in the first half, on their way to a lopsided victory.

Class AA Championship: Lancaster 49, Orchard Park 40

The Legends won their first sectional title since 1959.

There are two more games to be played Saturday night, with Class A Amherst vs. Health Sciences and A1 North Tonawanda vs West Seneca West.

