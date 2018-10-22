Class AA

#10 Lancaster 7-1

#23 Bennett 6-2

#27 Orchard Park 6-2

Honorable Mention

Williamsville North 6-2

Class A

#1 West Seneca West 8-0

#19 West Seneca East 7-1

#21 Starpoint 7-1

#24 Grand Island 7-1

Honorable Mention

South Park 5-3

Class B

#4 Pioneer 8-0

#9 Cheektowaga 7-1

#10 Albion 8-0

#15 Fredonia/Brocton 8-0

#30 Dunkirk 6-2

Honorable Mention

Maryvale 5-3

Class C

#3 Southwestern 8-0

#5 Cleveland Hill 7-1

Class D

#1 Clymer/Sherman/Panama 8-0

Honorable Mentioon

Maple Grove

Rochester Teams in State Football Poll through Week 8

Class AA

#7 Aquinas 7-1

#12 McQuaid 7-1

#19 Hilton 7-1

Class A

#4 Irondequoit 8-0

#23 Victor 6-2

#12 Canandaigua 7-0

#25 Rochester East 7-1

Class B

#5 Batavia 8-0

#13 Livonia 7-1

#25 Honeoye Falls-Lima 6-1

#27 Wayne 7-1

Class C

#11 East Rochester/Gowanda 7-1

#12 Attica 6-2

#14 Penn Yan 7-1

#17 Letchworth/Warsaw 7-1

Class D

#2 Alexander 8-0

#9 Canisteo Greenwood 6-2

