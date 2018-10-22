Class AA
#10 Lancaster 7-1
#23 Bennett 6-2
#27 Orchard Park 6-2
Honorable Mention
Williamsville North 6-2
Class A
#1 West Seneca West 8-0
#19 West Seneca East 7-1
#21 Starpoint 7-1
#24 Grand Island 7-1
Honorable Mention
South Park 5-3
Class B
#4 Pioneer 8-0
#9 Cheektowaga 7-1
#10 Albion 8-0
#15 Fredonia/Brocton 8-0
#30 Dunkirk 6-2
Honorable Mention
Maryvale 5-3
Class C
#3 Southwestern 8-0
#5 Cleveland Hill 7-1
Class D
#1 Clymer/Sherman/Panama 8-0
Honorable Mentioon
Maple Grove
Rochester Teams in State Football Poll through Week 8
Class AA
#7 Aquinas 7-1
#12 McQuaid 7-1
#19 Hilton 7-1
Class A
#4 Irondequoit 8-0
#23 Victor 6-2
#12 Canandaigua 7-0
#25 Rochester East 7-1
Class B
#5 Batavia 8-0
#13 Livonia 7-1
#25 Honeoye Falls-Lima 6-1
#27 Wayne 7-1
Class C
#11 East Rochester/Gowanda 7-1
#12 Attica 6-2
#14 Penn Yan 7-1
#17 Letchworth/Warsaw 7-1
Class D
#2 Alexander 8-0
#9 Canisteo Greenwood 6-2