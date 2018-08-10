Jake Ritts to Dominik Thomas, St. Francis
Cam Sionko to Justin Gorrell, Grand Island
Joe Nusall to Dylan Kelly, Williamsville North
Maurice Robertson to Juston Johnson, West Seneca West
Jack Putney to Jon Stevens, Clarence
Aaron Chase to Matt Spina, Starpoint
Cole Snyder to Alex Card, Southwestern
Keshone Beal to Tamell Bass, Cheektowaga
Steve Frerichs to Marcel Wilson, Wilson
Gerritt Hinsdale to Cameron Barmore, CSP
Carson Crist to Easton Tanner, Maple Grove
Jack Sharpe to Archie Bartolotti, Orchard Park
Kyler Majka to Zach Fischer, Chautauqua Lake
Christian Veilleux to Joe Jamison, Canisius
Joe Battaglia to R-son Stone, Williamsville South
Jeremiah Caviness to Juan Rodriguez, Lackawanna
Micah Brown to Sam Kline, St. Joe’s
Conklin Masters to Jermaine Haynes, Cardinal O’Hara
Nick Cascia to Malik Brooks, Lockport
Mitchell Theal to Jake Blidy, Timon/St. Jude
Jason Mansell to Nick Meara, Lancaster
Zac Boyes to Joe Stewart, Kenmore West