Class A Matchups:

Jamestown @ West Seneca West: Friday 7pm

South Park @ Grand Island: Friday 7pm

Kenmore East @ West Seneca East: Friday 7pm

Starpoint @ MicKinley: Friday 7pm

Class B Matchups:

Olean @ Pioneer: Friday 7pm

Lackawanna @ Albion: Friday 7:30pm

Maryvale @ Fredonia/Brocton: Friday 7pm

Dunkirk @ Cheektowaga: Friday 7pm

Class C Matchups:

Gowanda @ Southwestern: Friday 7pm

Chautauqua Lake @ Cleveland Hill: Sat 2pm

Akron @ Randolph/Frewsburg: Friday 7pm

Cassadaga Valley/Falconer @ Wilson: Friday 7pm

*Class AA seedings will occur after Week 8 games*

Chuck Funke Memorial Classics

Class A:

Kenmore East @ Williamsville East: Friday 7pm

Williamsville South @ Niagara Wheatfield: Saturday 11am

Class B:

Medina @ Burgard (RF): Thursday 6pm

Iroquois @ Newfane: Saturday 2pm

Class C:

Portville @ JFK: Friday 4pm

Silver Creek @ Franklinville/Ellicotville: Friday 7pm

Playoff Dates and Times

Thursday November 1st: Class C – 5pm, Class A – 8pm

Friday November 2nd: Class D – 2:30pm, Class AA, 5:30pm, Class B – 8:30pm

*All games are at New Era Field*

Regional games against Section V (Rochester) will be held Friday, November 9th, and Saturday November 10th .

Friday November 9th:

Class C – 5pm

Class A – 8pm

Saturday November 10th:

Class D – 12pm

Class AA – 3:15pm

Class B – 6:30pm

*All games will be played at Clarence High School

