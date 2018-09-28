Player Profile: Steven Frerichs

Birth date: 12/25/00

Class: 2019

Family: I am the oldest of 5 kids. We have an organic beef farm.

Football Background: I have played since 3rd grade.

Positions: QB/LB

Nickname: Sunshine, Husky

Favorite NFL Player: Drew Brees

Likes: Farming, sports, my family, hanging out with my friends, 4-H Beef Program

Dislikes: Video Games, Social Media

Favorite Movie: Big Jake/Gran Torino

Favorite TV Show: Longmire

Favorite Entertainer: Clint Eastwood

Favorite Song: “Where the Green Grass Grows” (Tim McGraw)

Best Friend: My father

Favorite Subject: Social Studies

Goal in Life: Work hard and be a good person

Career Highlights: We won a huge comeback game my 9th grade year. Winning this past season’s Homecoming Game, going to the Sectional Semi-Finals.

Award/Honors: Class C North Off. MVP (1 of 3), WNY Honorable Mention, Class C All State Honorable Mention

Best Attribute: Leader, work ethic

How many years have you played football?

I have play football for 9 years.

What was your workout and conditioning program during the off season?

My workout program consists of going to Jim Kubiak’s QB camp as well as Joe Licata’s QB camp. I work out at least 4 times a week and we do regular throwing sessions with teammates.

What are your goals for this season?

My goals for this season is to win a sectional championship.

Which teammate has the best voice?

The teammate that has the best voice is Cameron Wollaber.

Which teammate is the funniest?

The teammate that is the funniest is Aaron Horvath.

What has been your best moments playing sports?

I have a couple of really great moments playing sports. I enjoyed my youth career a lot because of all the memories with my friends and dad. We made the sectional semifinals this past year which hasn’t been done in a long time in Wilson. My freshman year we beat Kenmore East 35-32 after being down 32-12 with 6.30 left in the game.

What is your favorite food?

My favorite food is steak.

What are your expectations this season?

My expectations are to get to New Era Field this season.

What drives you?

What drives me is to make myself and others proud of me and to inspire people to want to look up to me and follow me.

© 2018 WGRZ