Outstanding Performances Week 4

Cam Sionko Grand Island SR QB – Passed 306 yds and 3 tds to lead the Vikings past North Tonawanda

Jay Henley Maryvale SR RB - Rushed for 101 yds, 2 tds and caught a td pass in the Flyers win over Iroquois

Joe Stewart Kenmore West SR RB – Scored 4 tds to spark the Blue Devils win over Frontier

Mike Rigerman Pioneer SR RB – Rushed for 248 yds and 4 tds in the Panthers victory over the Warriors.

Matt Marschner Lancaster SR LB – Recorded 8 tackles and 2 sacks in the Legends win over Clarence.

Justin Campbell Bennett SR LB – Recorded 9 tackles and intercepted a pass for a td in the Tigers win over the Spartans.

Maurice Robertson Sweet Home SR QB – Passed for 183 yds and 2 tds and rushed for 44 yds and 2 tds in the Indians win over Hamburg.

Shaun Dolac West Seneca East SR RB/LB – Rushed for 265 yds , 3 tds, a 2pt conversation and recorded 11 tackles to spark the Trojans over Starpoint.

Clayton Osborne Williamsville East SR RB – Rushed for 289 yds and 4 tds in the Flames victory over the Lumberjacks.

Millard Young Akron SR DE – recorded 18 tackles. In the Tigers win over the Blue Devils.

Jake Ritts St Francis Soph QB – Passed for 337 yds, 5 tds and ran for a td in the Red Raiders win over the Hawks.

Dominik Thomas St. Francis SR WR – Caught 7 passes for 155 yds and 4 tds in the Red Raiders victory.

Jason Frazier Tonawanda SR LB – Recorded 16 tackles in the Warriors shutout win over Alden.

Aaron Wahler Cleveland Hill SR RB – rushed for 106 yds and 4 tds in the Golden Eagles win over Roy-Hart.

