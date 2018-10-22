Maurice Robertson, West Seneca West senior QB, accounted for 409 yards and 4 touchdowns in total offense to lead the Indians past Jamestown.

Skylar Wright, Randolph/Frewsburg sophomore RB, rushed for 271 yards to lead the Cardinals past Akron.

Bryce Pritchard, Albion senior QB, passed for 163 yards and 3 touchdowns in the Purple Eagles’ win over Lackawanna.

Cam Sionko, Grand Island senior QB passed for 225 yards and 3 touchdowns including 1 in overtime to put the Vikings in the Class A semi-finals against West Seneca East.

Mitch Hovey, CSP senior RB, rushed for 112 yards and 4 touchdowns in the Wolfpack’s win over the Timberwolves.

Dylan Mann, Williamsville North senior RB, rushed for 233 yards and 3 touchdowns to lead the Spartans over the Engineers.

Joe Battaglia, Williamsville South senior QB, rushed for 3 touchdowns and passed for 2 in the Billies’ loss to the Falcons.

Aaron Wahler, Cleveland Hill senior RB, rushed for 207 yards and 3 touchdowns. He also caught a touchdown pass in the Golden Eagles’ win over Chautauqua Lake.

Nashon Oliver, Bennett junior DE, recorded 7 tackles and 3 sacks in the Tigers’ win over Niagara Falls.

Micah Brown, St. Joe’s junior QB, passed for 112 yards and 4 touchdowns to junior Sam Kline to lead the Marauders to a victory.

Shaun Dolac, West Seneca East senior QB/LB, recorded 10 tackles, intercepted a pass, ran for 172 yards and 2 touchdowns and passed for a touchdown in the Trojans’ win over Kenmore West.

Mitch Theal, Timon/St. Jude senior QB, passed for 362 yards, 3 touchdowns and ran for 2 touchdowns in the Tigers’ win over St. Mary’s.

Keshone Beal, Cheektowaga senior QB, rushed for 158 yards and 4 touchdowns in the Warriors’ victory over Dunkirk.

Jake Blidy, Timon/St. Jude senior WR, caught 6 passes for 193 yards and 3 touchdowns in the Indians’ victory over the Red Raiders.

Justin Gorrell, Grand Island senior WR, caught 10 passes for 150 yards and a game winning touchdown in overtime to spark the Vikings to their victory over the Sparks.

