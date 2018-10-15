Xzavier Janczylck, St. Francis senior RB, scored 4 touchdowns in the Red Raiders’ loss to the Little Irish.

Jake Ritts, St. Francis sophomore, passed for 376 yards, 3 touchdowns and ran for a touchdown in the Red Raiders’ loss to Aquinas.

Kaiyer Fields, McKinley senior RB, rushed for 355 yards, 3 touchdowns and had 2 two point conversions in the Macks’ loss to Jamestown.

Santino Aramini, JFK RB, rushed for 118 yards and 2 touchdowns in the Bears’ loss to the Golden Eagles.

Aaron Wahler, Cleveland Hill senior RB, rushed for 204 yards and 4 touchdowns in their win over JFK.

Jaden Heers, Newfane RB, rushed for 131 yards and scored 3 touchdowns in the Panthers’ win over Eden/North Collins.

Jeremiah Wilkes, Grand Island senior DE, recorded 6 tackles and 2 sacks in the shutout win over the Falcons.

Jordan Marks, Canisius senior, scored 2 touchdowns on a fumble return and an interception to lead the Crusaders past St. Mary’s.

Cam Crosier, Kenmore West senior RB, scored 7 touchdowns and rushed for 147 yards in the Blue Devils’ win over the rival Bulldogs.

Gerrit Hinsdale, CSP junior QB, passed for 163 yards and 4 touchdowns in the win over Salamanca.

Joelle Colon, Fredonia/Brocton senior RB, rushed for 197 yards and 2 touchdowns in their victory over Dunkirk.

Jimmy Scott, St. Joe’s, rushed for 3 touchdowns and 103 yards in the Marauders’ win over Timon/St. Jude.

Jakye Womack, Amherst senior QB, passed for 214 yards and 4 touchdowns to lead the Tigers past the Commodores.

Taivaughn Roach, Cheektowaga senior LB, recorded 10 tackles including 4 for loss in the Warriors’ win over Maryvale.

Logan Frank, Franklinville/Ellicottville senior DB, rushed for 119 yards and 3 touchdowns while passing for 115 yards and 2 touchdowns in the Titans’ win over the Gators.

Jason Mansell, Lancaster sophomore QB, passed for 152 yards and 3 touchdowns in the Legends win over rival Depew.

Mike Rigerman, Pioneer senior RB/LB rushed for 255 yards, 3 touchdowns, recorded 7 tackles and returned 2 interceptions for touchdowns to lead the Panthers past Springville.

Rashawn Allen, Amherst junior WR, recorded 183 yards in pass receptions and scored 4 touchdowns in the Tigers’ win.

Brilliance Johnson, Albion RB, rushed for 214 yards and 2 touchdowns in the Purple Eagles’ win over rival Medina.

Justin Campbell, Bennett junior RB/LB ran for 2 touchdowns and intercepted a pass for another touchdown in the Tigers’ win over the Engineers.

Dylan Kelly, Williamsville North senior WR/LB had 3 receptions for 67 yards, 1 touchdown, recorded 9 tackles plus 4 for loss, intercepted a pass, forced a fumble and blocked a punt to lead the Spartans.

JV Highlights

The JV football Warriors lost to Maryvale 14-0. The loss dropped their record to 6-1 on the season. The boys could never really generate any offense and the defense held strong but in the end it wasn’t enough. Tariq Clark had over 130 total yards on the day and CJ Krzanowicz had an interception on defense. The last home game of the year is this Thursday at 6pm against the Cleveland Hill Golden Eagles.

© 2018 WGRZ