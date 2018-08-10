Aaron Chase, Starpoint senior QB/K, passed for 343 yards and 3 touchdowns and booted 3 PATS to lead the Spartans comeback victory over the Sparks.

X’zavion Gallarza, Williamsville South LB, recorded 8 tackles, a defensive touchdown, 1 forced fumble and 2 fumble recoveries in the Billies’ win over Amherst.

Clayton Osborne, Williamsville East senior RB, had 88 yards rushing, 99 yards receiving and scored 4 touchdowns to lead the Flames pas the Jacks.

Maurice Robertson, West Seneca West senior QB, passed for 218 yards, 3 touchdowns and ran for 2 touchdowns to lead the Indians past the Falcons.

Zach Norton, Clarence sophomore RB, rushed for 101 yards and 2 touchdowns in the Red Devils’ win over the Engineers.

Kaiyer Fields, McKinley senior RB/LB, rushed for 317 yards, 5 touchdowns and returned a fumble recovery for a touchdown to lead the Macks past Sweet Home.

Alex Card, Southwestern WR, caught 6 passes for 136 yards and 2 touchdowns as the senior set a school record for career receiving yards to lead the Trojans past Chautauqua Lake.

CJ Masters, Cardinal O’Hara senior QB, passed for 140 yards and 2 touchdowns in the Legends’ win over the Wolverines.

Mike Rigerman, Pioneer senior RB/LB, rushed for 115 yards, 3 touchdowns and recorded 11 tackles in the Panthers’ win over the Eagles.

Joelle Colon, Fredonia/Brocton senior RB, rushed for 238 yards and 2 touchdowns in their victory over Burgard.

Shaun Dolac, West Seneca East senior QB/LB, rushed for 147 yards, 4 touchdowns, passed for 100 yards and recorded 6 tackles in the Trojans’ win over the Commodores.

Derek Ecklund, CSP senior RB, rushed for 222 yards and 3 touchdowns in their win over Maple Grove.

Dylan Mann, Williamsville North senior RB, scored 3 touchdowns in the Spartans’ win over the Lions.

Jake Ritts, St. Francis sophomore QB, passed for 448 yards and 4 touchdowns in the Red Raiders’ loss to St. Joe’s.

Mitch Hovey, CSP senior LB, recorded 6 tackles, 2 sacks and recovered a fumble in their victory over Maple Grove.

David Morgan, St. Joe’s junior RB, rushed for 94 yards and 3 touchdowns to lead the Marauders past the Red Raiders.

Joe Pagano, Depew senior QB, rushed for 100 yards and 3 touchdowns while passing for 200 yards and a touchdown to lead the Wildcats to their first win of the season.

Xzavier Janczlik, St. Francis junior WR/RB/DB caught 10 passes for 113 yards, 3 touchdowns and intercepted 2 passes in the loss to St. Joe’s.

Dominik Thomas, St. Francis senior WR, caught 8 passes for 176 yards and a touchdown for the Red Raiders against St. Joe’s.

