Christian Veilleux (Canisius, JR, QB) passed for 205 yards and 3 TD’s in the Crusaders’ win over St. Joe’s.

Cole Snyder (Southwestern, SR, QB) passed for 340 yards, 5 TD’s and rushed for 65 yards and a TD in the Trojan win over Olean.

Nick Rinker (Pioneer, SR, QB) passed for 101 yards and 4 TD’s to spark the Panthers victory over Lew-Port.

Jason Mansell (Lancaster, SO, QB) passed for 261 yards and 4 TD’s in the Legends’ loss to the Tigers.

Jason Martin (Canisius, SR, WR) caught 4 passes for 68 yards and 2 TD’s to lead the Crusaders past the Marauders.

D’Jae Perry (Bennett, JR, RB) rushed for 246 yards and 2 TD’s to lead the Tigers past Lancaster.

Shaun Dolac (West Seneca, SR, RB/LB) rushed for 107 yards, 1 TD, 1 two point conversion and recorded 16 tackled in the Trojans win over South Park.

Maurice Robertson (West Seneca West, SR, QB) passed for 190 yards and 3 TD’s in the Indians win over Jamestown.

Jesse Pfeiffer (West Seneca East, SR, DB) broke up 4 passes and recorded 4 tackles.

Finn O’Brien (East Aurora/Holland, SR, LB) recorded 18 tackles in the Blue Devils’ win over the Chiefs.

Nick Stott (Niagara Wheatfield, SR, RB) rushes for 179 yards and a TD in the Indians’ victory over Jamestown.

Micah Brown (ST. Joe’s, JR, QB) rushed for 79 yards and 3 TD’s in the Marauders’ loss to Canisius.

The Offensive and Defensive lines for West Seneca East were outstanding in their win over South Park.

Braden Dunlap (Wilson, JR, RB) rushed for 206 yards and 2 RD’s in the Lakemen win over JFK.

Dylan Kelly (Williamsville North, SR, WR/DB) caught 30 passes for 51 yards and an interception to lead the Spartans past the Quakers.

Jamal Lewis (Cardinal O’Hara, SR, RB/LB) recorded 11 tackles, rushed for 108 yards and scored a TD in the Hawks win at St. Mary’s.

Teryon Vernon (Maritime, JR, DT) recorded 8 tackles, 2 for a loss and 2 sacks forced a fumble in the win over Medina.

Robbie Penhollow (Falconer/CV, SR, LB/RB) rushed for 152 yards, 2 TD’s and recorded 11 tackles in the victory over the Titans.

Lemorris Jones (Maritime, SO, RB) rushed for 203 yards to lead the Commodores past the Mustangs.

CJ Masters (Cardinal O’Hara, SR, QB) passed for 160 yards and 3 TD’s in the Hawks win over the Lancers.

© 2018 WGRZ