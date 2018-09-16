Jake DeWolf, Niagara Wheatfield senior LB, recorded 14 tackles, intercepted a pass and recovered a fumble in the Falcons’ win.

Brandon Broadnax, Cardinal O’Hara senior RB, rushed for 138 yards and 2 touchdowns in the Hawks’ win over Tioga.

Aaron Chase, Starpoint senior QB, passed for 311 yards and 5 touchdowns in the Spartans’ win over Maritime/Health Sciences.

Danzo Young, Kenmore East senior RB, rushed for 247 yards and 3 touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ win over the Lumberjacks.

Nicholas Cascia, Lockport junior QB, passed for 2 touchdowns and ran for a touchdown to lead the Lions past Niagara Falls.

Joe Stewart, Kenmore West senior RB, rushed for 166 yards and 3 touchdowns in the Blue Devils’ win over Jamestown.

Gerrit Hinsdale, CSP junior QB, passed for 214 yards and 3 touchdowns to lead the Wolfpack past the Timberwolves.

Jake Ritts, St. Francis sophomore QB, passed for 166 yards, 4 touchdowns and rushed for 34 yards and a touchdown to lead the Red Raiders to a win over Walsh Jesuit.

Dylan Kelly, Williamsville North senior WR caught 4 passes for 128 yards and 2 touchdowns in the Spartans’ loss to the Legends.

Zacori Volious, Maryvale senior LB, recorded 22 tackles in the Flyers’ loss to Pioneer.

Jason Mansell, Lancaster QB, passed for 217 yards and 2 touchdowns to lead the Legends past the Spartans.

Matt Marschner, Lancaster senior LB, recorded 17 tackles and Conor Mahoney, Lancaster senior LB, recorded 12 tackles in the Legends’ victory.

Maurice Robertson, West Seneca West QB, passed for 254 yards and 3 touchdowns in the Indians’ shout win over Frontier.

Mike Rigerman, Pioneer RB/LB rushed 41 times for 252 yards, 3 touchdowns, and recorded 8 tackles in the Panthers’ huge win over Maryvale.

Cole Snyder, Southwestern senior QB, passed for 249 yards and 6 touchdowns in the Trojans’ win over Portville.

© 2018 WGRZ