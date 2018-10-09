Jordan Parks, Niagara Wheatfield SR QB, rushed for 177 yards and 2 TD’s in the Falcons win over Frontier.

Colton Stetz, Eden/NC SR QB, passed for 270 yards and 3 TD’s to lead the Raiders over Lake Shore. He also ran for 2 TD’s.

Brandon Broadnax, Cardinal O’Hara SR, scored 3 TD’s in the Hawks victory over Bishop Kearney.

Quantavis Kleckley, Dunkirk SR RB, rushed for 136 yards and 2 TD’s including a TD to tie the game and ran for a 2 point conversion to win the game.

Tyler Robinson, Eden/NC Jr WR, caught 4 passes for 200 yards and 2 TD’s in the Raiders' win.

Elijah Lewis, South Park SR DE, recorded 7 tackles and 2 sacks in the Sparks' victory over WNY Maritime.

Jon Stevens, Clarence SR WR, DB, K, Caught 6 passes for 128 yards, 2 TD’s, intercepted a pass and made several tackles in the Red Devils' loss to the Spartans.

Shaun Dolac, West Seneca East SR RB/LB, rushed for 170 yards, 2 TD’s, and recorded a sack and 16 tackles to lead the Trojans past the Billies.

Dylan Mann, Williamsville SR RB, rushed for 189 yards, 2 TD’s, threw a TD pass and gained 80 yards in returning kicks in the Spartans' victory.

Dylan Kelly, Williamsville North SR WR/LB, caught 5 passes for 134 yards, 2 TD’s and recorded several tackles to lead the Spartans past Clarence

Aaron Wahler, Cleveland Hill SR QB/LB, rushed for 152 yards, scored 2 TD’s and recorded 2 tackles in the Golden Eagles' win over Wilson.

Aaron Chase, Starpoint SR QB, passed for 472 yards and 7 TD’s in the Spartans' win over Amherst.

Keshone Beal, Cheektowaga SR QB, passed for 273 yards and 3 TD’s to lead the Warriors past East Aurora/Holland.

Ugene Harrison, Albion SR RB/LB, rushed for 145 yards, 3 TD’s and recorded 7 tackles in the win over Lackawanna.

Jack Putney, Clarence SR QB, passed for 255 yards, 3 TD’s and rushed for 130 yards in the Red Devils' loss.

Javon Thomas, Cleveland Hill SR RB/LB rushed for 170 yards, 3 TD’s and recorded 2 sacks and an interception in the Golden Eagles' victory.

Tamell Bass, Cheektowaga SR WR, caught 8 passes for 200 yards and 3 TD’s in the Warriors' victory.

Steve Frerichs, Wilson SR QB, passed for 279 yards and 3 TD’s in the Lakemen loss to Cleveland Hill.

Cole Snyder, Southwestern SR QB, passed for 223 yards, 3 TDs and ran for 2 TD’s to lead the Trojans over Randolph/Frewsburg. Cole established a new school career passing record with 3,679 yards.

Jake Ritts, St. Francis Soph. QB, passed for 210 yards and 3 TDs in the Red Raiders' loss to Erie High School. The Soph has passed for 695 yards and 7 TD’s in 2 games.

Noah Kunzman, St. Francis Soph. WR, caught 6 passes for 101 yards and 2 TD’s in the Red Raiders' loss.

Archie Bartolotti, Orchard Park senior WR/DB, scored 2 touchdowns and intercepted 2 passes in the Quakers' win over Niagara Falls.

Jordan Prince, Orchard Park senior WR, caught 3 passes with 2 being on 3rd down to give the Quakers a 1st down.

© 2018 WGRZ