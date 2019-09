BUFFALO, N.Y. — The following are the high school football players who had some impressive stats after week 2. Congratulations to the high school football players who have made Dick Gallagher's honor roll after week 2.

100 Yards Rushing

Aidan Smith, Akron – 139 yards

Nick Pantuso, Olean – 122 yards

Savon Van Sickle, Jamestown – 122 yards

Demari Jones, Jamestown – 113 yards

Logan Frank, Franklinville/Ellicottville – 177 yards

Jordan Grinols, Franklinvillle/Ellicottville – 101 yards

Jack Dlugoklinski, Grand Island – 113 yards

Nick Messana, North Tonawanda – 105 yards

Christian Pagano, Depew – 139 yards

Tywon Wright, Southwestern – 126 yards

Joseph Dixon, Canisius – 124 yards

Conrad Thomas, Southwestern – 125 yards

Garrett Stock, Newfane – 102 yards

Braden Dunlap, Wilson – 119 yards

Jimmy Scott, St. Joe’s – 156 yards

Jeremi’yha Presley, Lackawanna – 182 yards

Cole Harris, Clarence – 140 yards

Jack Rogers, East Aurora/Holland – 101 yards

Zaire Leonard, Williamsville North – 127 yards

Maurice Vaughn, WNY Maritime – 150 yards

Mekhi Bridgers, WNY Maritime – 105 yards

Jaden Heers, Newfane – 155 yards

200 Yards Rushing

Jason Frazer, Tonawanda – 239 yards

Touchdowns – Scoring

3 TDs

Kegan Mancabelli, Orchard Park

Logan Frank, Franklinville/Ellicottville

Jaden Heers, Newfane

4 TDs

Devare Mathis, West Seneca East

Chris Diem, Cleveland Hill

Passing Yardage

Gerrit Hinsdale, CSP – 164 yards

Connor Desiderio, Maryvale – 173 yards

Jason Mansell, Lancaster – 145 yards

Callum Wither, St. Joe’s – 154 yards

Jake Ritts, St. Francis – 357 yards

Bobby Atlas, Wilson – 171 yards

Jamel Lucas, Sweet Home – 207 yards

Passing Touchdowns

Gerrit Hinsdale, CSP – 4

Jason Mansell, Lancaster – 3

Callum Wither, St. Joe’s – 3

Jake Ritts, St. Francis – 3

Jamel Lucas, Sweet Home - 4

Receptions

Isaiah Haynes, Cheektowaga – 4

Isaiah Killian, Sweet Home - 5

Receiving Yardage

Isaiah Killian, Sweet Home – 118 yards

Brain Fry, Medina – 109 yards

Receiving Touchdowns

Isaiah Haynes, Cheektowaga – 2

Isaiah Killian, Sweet Home – 3

Field Goals

Devin Connolly, Depew – 35 yards

Karson Hurlburt, Pioneer – 29 yards