Timon/St. Jude defeated St. Mary’s to end their 15 game losing streak and give Joe Licata his first victory as head coach.

West Seneca West won their 23rd consecutive game, defeating Jamestown behind the play of Maurice Robertson, Juston Johnson and Mike Glinkski.

Randolph/Frewsburg advanced to the Class C semi-finals behind the 271 yards rushing of Skyler Wright as the Cardinals played without their starting QB and running backs.

Clymer/Sherman/Panama improved to 8-0 with a dominating performance over Cattaraugus/LV.

Lancaster improved its 3 year record to 28-3 with a comeback win over the Quakers.

Grand Island advanced to the Class A semi-finals with a double overtime win with Cam Sionko’s touchdown pass to Justin Gorrell. The Vikings were led by Sionko’s 3 touchdowns and the play of their defense particularly in overtime.

Fredonia-Brocton shout out Maryvale to remain unbeaten and host Pioneer in a Class A semi-final.

Bennett clinched first place in Class AA defeating Niagara Falls.

Canisius improved to 4-4 and clinched first place in League A with a 25-22 win over St. Francis.

Salamanca upset Maple Grove on a last second field goal by senior Hunter McCauley. The same teams play this Friday at Maple Grove.

JV Highlights

The Cheektowaga JV Warriors finished their season with a 7-1 overall record after defeating Cleveland Hill 14-0. The defense once again played tough by pitching their 4th shutout of the season. Cam Chandler, Jayvon Jenkins, Kendrick Hampton and Marquan Page led the way on defense. Quincy Landow had an interception as well. Offensively the boys made some huge adjustments and the offensive line took control of the game. Tariq Clark had 85 yards rushing and 2 touchdowns to lead the offense.

© 2018 WGRZ