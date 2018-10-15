North Tonawanda defeated Tonawanda in their rivalry for the 18th consecutive game.

Portville upset Randolph/Frewsburg 28-26, even though the Cardinals gained 299 yards and had 64 offensive plays compared to the Panther’s 25 plays.

Williamsville South intercepted 5 passes and recovered 2 fumbles as the Flames had 7 turnovers in their loss to the Billies.

Cheektowaga was able to secure a seed in Class B playoffs with their win over the Flyers.

Akron had a huge win over Gowanda to secure the #3 seed in Class C North.

West Seneca West won their 22nd consecutive game with their win over their rivals the Trojans.

Starpoint Continued their excellent season scoring 61 points in their defeat of rival Lockport.

Jamestown dominated McKinley in the first half and held off a Mack comeback, winning 48-28.

Kenmore West, with 7 touchdowns by Cam Crusier, defeated Kenmore East 49-14.

St. Francis scored 49 points against Aquinas, who held on to defeat the Red Raiders 55-49.

16 teams scored more than 40 points in week 7.

There were 9 players who rushed for 100 or more yards with 3 over 200 yards and 1 over 300 yards.

