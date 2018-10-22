Aaron Wahler, Cleveland Hill SR RB/LB has rushed for 1170 yards and 21 TDs while Javon Thomas, The Golden Eagles SR RB, has rushed for 1031 yards and 12 TDs.

Steven Frerichs, Wilson SR QB/LB has completed 82 of 150 passes for 1134 yards, 14 TDs, 329 yards, and 5 TDs while recording 43 tackles including 11 TFL.

Jake Ritts, St. Francis sophomore QB has passed for 2,334 yards completing 168 of 271 passes.

Mike Rigerman, Pioneer SR RB has rushed 188 times for 1877 yards and 26 TDs while scored 4 other TDs. He has intercepted 3 passes returning for 2 TDs. The SR has also recorded 67 tackles, 12 TFL, and has 72 receiving yards and 1 TD.

Aaron Chase, Starpoint SR QB in 8 games has completed 164 of 252 for 2,447 yards and 33 TDs. Aaron is the 31st player from WNY to pass for over 2,000 yards in a season. With 19 more yards, he will rank as the 3rd top QB in passing yards in the season behind Chad Kelly, St Joe’s 3,050 yards in 2011 and Jake Sisson, Jamestown 3,184 yards in 2013. His 33 passing TDs ranks 4th in WNY behind the leader Joe Licata, Williamsville South who passed for 36 TDs in 2009.

Alex Card, Southwestern SR WR has caught 49 passes for 843 yards and 9 TDs for the Trojans.

Matt Marschner, Lancaster SR LB has recorded 65 tackles and 6 sacks in 2018.

Jack Sharp, Orchard Park SR WR has completed 105 of 185 passes for 1024 yards and 11 touchdowns for the Quakers.

Michael Pataky, Orchard Park JR LB has recorded 46 tackles including 14 TFL, blocked a punt, forced 2 fumbles, and recovered 2 for the Quakers.

Elijah Lewis, South Park SR DE has recorded 58 tackles and 14 sacks in 8 games.

Robbie Penhollow, Cassadaga Valley/Falconer RB/LB has rushed for 1,031 yards, scored 18 TDs, and recorded 111 tackles and 2 interceptions.

Shaun Dolac, West Seneca East SR QB/LB has passed for 300 yards, 4 TDs, rushed for 1133 yards and 15 TDs while recording 71 tackles and 1 sack.

Cole Snyder, Southwestern SR QB has passed for 1788 yards and 30 TDs and also has recorded 30 tackles for the undefeated Trojans. The SR is only 6 TDs from breaking Joe Licata’s Williamsville South record of 36 TDs passing in 2009.

