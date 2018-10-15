Aaron Wahler, Cleveland Hill SR RB/LB has rushed for 977 yards this season while Javon Thomas, The Golden Eagles SR RB, has rushed for 924 yards in 2018.

Steven Frerichs, Wilson SR QB/LB has completed 77 of 140 passes for 1,077 yards, 13 TDs, 311 yards, and 4 TDs while recording 43 tackles including 11 TFL.

Jake Ritts, St. Francis sophomore QB has passed for 2,088 yards and 24 TDs for the Red Raiders in 7 games.

Mike Rigerman, Pioneer SR RB has rushed 166 times for 1,557 yards and 2 TDs. He has intercepted 3 passes returning for 2 TDs. The SR has also recorded 67 tackles, 9 TFL, and has 72 receiving yards and 1 TD.

In 6 games Malik Brooks, Lockport SR WR has caught 30 passes for 867 yards and 9 TDs while rushing 4 times for 86 yards and 1 TD.

Aaron Chase, Starpoint SR QB in 7 games has completed 146 of 224 (68%) for 2,446 yards and 28 TDs. Aaron is the 31st player from WNY to pass for over 2,000 yards in a season. With 219 more yards, he will rank as the 3rd top QB in passing yards in the season behind Chad Kelly, St Joe’s 3,050 yards in 2011 and Jake Sisson, Jamestown 3,184 yards in 2013. His 28 passing TDs ranks 8th in WNY behind the leader Joe Licata, Williamsville South who passed for 36 TDs in 2009.

Alex Card, Southwestern SR WR has caught 49 passes for 843 yards and 9 TDs for the Trojans.

Jason Mansell, Lancaster Soph QB has completed 73 of 125 passes for 1,025 yards and 14 TDs for the Legends.

Conor Mahoney, Lancaster JR LB has recorded 66 tackles and 3.5 sacks in 7 games.

Matt Marschner, Lancaster SR LB has recorded 58 tackles and 6 sacks in 2018.

Jack Sharp, Orchard Park SR WR has caught 29 passes for 415 yards and 7 TDs for the Quakers.

Michael Pataky, Orchard Park JR LB has recorded 44 tackles including 14 TFL, blocked a punt, forced 2 fumbles, and recovered 2 for the Quakers.

Elijah Lewis, South Park SR DE has recorded 58 tackles and 11 sacks in 7 games.

Robbie Penhollow, Cassadaga Valley/Falconer RB/LB has rushed for 1,031 yards, scored 18 TDs, and recorded 101 tackles and 2 interceptions.

Shaun Dolac, West Seneca East SR QB/LB has passed for 272 yards, 3 TDs, rushed for 961 yards and 13 TDs while recording 61 tackles and 1 sack.

Cole Snyder, Southwestern SR QB has passed for 1,587 yards and 29 TDs and also has recorded 30 tackles for the undefeated Trojans. The SR is only 8 TDs from breaking Joe Licata’s Williamsville South record of 36 TDs in 2009.

© 2018 WGRZ