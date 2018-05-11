Class AA

Lancaster 17 – Bennett 6

The Legends’ defense was outstanding as they held an explosive Tiger Team to one touchdown, dominated the clock, recorded 20 first downs to Bennett’s 8, and limited Tiger passing yards to 48. Ethan Jurkowski intercepted 3 passes and recorded 5 tackles and Brandon Wingard recorded 143 yards running and receiving. The Legends deserved the victory. They have won 3 consecutive titles and recorded a 31-3 record in 3 years. Eric Rupp, Dave Mansell, Brian Wild and the coaching staff did an incredible job with their game plan on both sides of the ball. The Tigers lack of discipline with 15 penalties for 89 yards have a negative impact on their game. Bennett ends their season at 7-3 while Lancaster will play Saturday at Clarence in the far west regionals against Aquinas 9-1.

Class A

West Seneca East 10 – West Seneca West 13

In the first half, the Indians could have scored 3 or 4 touchdowns but due to penalties, fumbles and lost yardage on several plays, they only scored 13 points. The Indians offense was shut down and Robertson only completed 3 of 14 passes for 70 yards. The game was marred by 22 penalties. In the 4th quarter, Shaun Dolac put his team on his shoulders and dominated the Indians by rushing for 135 yards, 2 touchdowns and making several outstanding defensive plays. The loss ended the Indians’ win streak at 24 and gave the Trojans their first sectional title game since 1981. Jim Maurino and hi coaching staff did an excellent job. Dolac’s performance enhanced his chances of becoming player of the year. The Indians end their season at 9-1 while the Trojans move on to play Friday in the far west regionals against Irondequoit at Clarence high school.

Class B

Cheektowaga 14 – Pioneer 7

The Warriors’ defense was awesome as they shut down Mike Rigerman who had over 2000 yards rushing this season, limiting him to 37 yards on 17 carries. Both teams struggled on third down conversion attempts with Cheektowaga being successful only 6 of 15 while the Panthers were successful in only 1 of 9 attempts. In the 4th quarter, Keshone Beal dominated offensively rushing for most of his 119 yards and one touchdown and a 2 point conversion leading the Warriors to another sectional title. Pioneer only had 84 yards in total offense compared to the Warriors 200 yards and also fumbled 5 times. The Warriors defense was led by Paul Portorreal, Taivaughn Roach and Fred Parsons III. The Panthers end their season with a 9-1 record while Cheektowaga will play Saturday in the far west regionals at Clarence against undefeated Batavia.

Class C

Cleveland Hill 32 – Southwestern 28

The Golden Eagles’ running game led by Aaron Wahler and Javon Thomas, rushed for 498 yards in defeating the Trojans for the third consecutive time for the sectional title. Cole Snyder, Southwestern QB, passed for 215 yards and 2 touchdowns which gave the senior a total of 37 touchdowns which breaks Joe Licata’s record of 36. Alex Card caught 6 passes for 122 yards and 2 touchdowns for the Trojans. The Trojans’ defense was led by Snyder, Bennett, Pannes and Wigren. The Trojans end their season at 9-1 while Cleveland Hill will play Letchworth/Warsaw in the far west regionals at Clarence on Friday.

Class D

Clymer/Sherman/Panama 35 – Maple Grove 7

CSP dominated in winning for the 3rd time this season against the Red Dragons. The Wolfpack had 329 yards in total offense compared to 90 yards for Maple Grove. They shut down Crist and Tanner and Easton was sacked 5 times. Hinsdale, Barmore and Ecklund led the offense while Meeder, Overton, Ecklund and Barmore led the defense which intercepted 4 passes. The Wolfpack at 10-0 will meet Alexander in the far west regionals Saturday, while Maple Grove finishes the season at 6-4.

Sectional Championship MVPs

Class AA

D’Jae Perry, Bennett

Brandon Wingard, Lancaster

Ethan Jurkowski, Lancaster

Jihad Loynes, Bennett

Conor Mahony, Lancaster

Class A

John Speyer, West Seneca West

Shaun Dolac, West Seneca East

Mike Glinski, West Seneca West

Class B

Keshone Beal, Cheektowaga

Paul Portorreal, Cheektowaga

Denton Tilly, Pioneer

Class C

Alex Card, Southwestern

Aaron Wahler, Cleveland Hill

Cole Snyder, Southwestern

Javon Thomas, Cleveland Hill

Class D

Derek Ecklund, Clymer/Sherman/Panama

Gerrit Hinsdale, Clymer/Sherman/Panama

Cameron Barmore, Clymer/Sherman/Panama

Daren Vaillancourt, Maple Grove

Facts on Section VI Football Championships

61 schools have played in Section VI football championships at New Era Stadium.

52 schools have won Section VI titles.

Orchard Park has the most appearances, 22 and the most championships with 14.

Sweet Home has won the most consecutive championships with 6.

Albion lost 6 consecutive title games from 1988 through 2002.

143 championship games have been played from 1979 through 2018.

Teams that have not played in a title game include Niagara Falls, Kenmore East, Williamsville East, Hamburg, Newfane, Akron and 4 City of Buffalo schools.

Maple Grove played in 8 consecutive title games, winning 5 and losing 3 from 2011 through 2018.

Cheektowaga has played in 5 consecutive championship games and has an overall 5-2 record at New Era Field.

Lancaster has won 3 consecutive titles.

Cleveland Hill has won 3 consecutive titles and has appeared in 6 championship games since 2010.

© 2018 WGRZ