Msgr. Martin Association

League A

  1. Canisius
  2. St. Francis
  3. St. Joe’s

League B

  1. Cardinal O’Hara
  2. Timon/St. Jude
  3. St. Mary’s

Section VI

Class AA

  1. Bennett
  2. Lancaster
  3. Williamsville North
  4. Orchard Park
  5. Clarence
  6. Hutch-Tech
  7. Lockport
  8. Niagara Falls

Class A-1

  1. West Seneca West
  2. Niagara-Wheatfield
  3. Kenmore West
  4. Jamestown
  5. Frontier
  6. Hamburg

Class A-2

  1. Grand Island
  2. McKinley
  3. Kenmore East
  4. Williamsville East
  5. North Tonawanda
  6. Sweet Home

Class A-3

  1. West Seneca East
  2. South Park
  3. Starpoint
  4. Williamsville South
  5. Amherst
  6. Maritime/Health Sciences

Class B-1

  1. Pioneer
  2. Maryvale
  3. Cheektowaga
  4. Lake Shore
  5. Iroquois
  6. East Aurora/Holland
  7. Lew-Port

Class B-2

  1. Albion
  2. Olean
  3. Lackawanna
  4. Medina
  5. Springville
  6. Depew

Class B-3

  1. Dunkirk
  2. Fredonia/Brocton
  3. Newfane
  4. Burgard
  5. Tonawanda
  6. Eden/NC
  7. Alden

Class C North

  1. Cleveland Hill
  2. Wilson
  3. Gowanda
  4. Silver Creek
  5. Akron
  6. JFK
  7. Roy-Hart

Class C South

  1. Southwestern
  2. Randolph
  3. Cassadaga Valley/Falconer
  4. Chautauqua Lake
  5. Franklinville/Ellicottville
  6. Portville
  7. Allegany/Limestone

Class D

  1. CSP
  2. Maple Grove
  3. Salamanca
  4. Cattaraugus/LV

