MSGR Martin Association

League A

  1. Canisius
  2. St. Joe’s
  3. St. Francis

League B

  1. Cardinal O’Hara
  2. Timon/St. Jude
  3. St. Mary’s

Section VI

Class AA

  1. Lancaster
  2. Orchard Park
  3. Bennett
  4. Williamsville North
  5. Clarence
  6. Hutch-Tech
  7. Lockport
  8. Niagara Falls

Class A-1

  1. West Seneca West
  2. Niagara-Wheatfield
  3. Jamestown
  4. Kenmore West
  5. Hamburg
  6. Frontier

Class A-2

  1. Grand Island
  2. McKinley
  3. Kenmore East
  4. Williamsville East
  5. North Tonawanda
  6. Sweet Home

Class A-3

  1. Starpoint
  2. Southpark
  3. West Seneca East
  4. Williamsville South
  5. Amherst
  6. MCS/HSCS

Class B-1

  1. Cheektowaga
  2. Pioneer
  3. Maryvale
  4. Iroquois
  5. Lake Shore
  6. Lew-Port
  7. East Aurora/Holland

Class B-2

  1. Albion
  2. Lackawanna
  3. Olean
  4. Medina
  5. Depew
  6. Springville

Class B-3

  1. Dunkirk
  2. Fredonia/Brocton
  3. Tonawanda
  4. Newfane
  5. Eden/NC
  6. Burgard
  7. Alden

Class C North

  1. Cleveland Hill
  2. Wilson
  3. Gowanda
  4. Silver Creek
  5. Akron
  6. JFK
  7. Roy-Hart

Class C South

  1. Southwestern
  2. Cassadaga Valley/Falconer
  3. Randolph/Frewsburg
  4. Chautauqua Lake
  5. Franklinville/Ellicottville
  6. Portville
  7. Allegany/Limestone

Class D

  1. CSP
  2. Maple Grove
  3. Salamanca
  4. Cattaraugus/LV

© 2018 WGRZ