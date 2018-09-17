MSGR Martin Association
League A
- Canisius
- St. Joe’s
- St. Francis
League B
- Cardinal O’Hara
- Timon/St. Jude
- St. Mary’s
Section VI
Class AA
- Lancaster
- Orchard Park
- Bennett
- Williamsville North
- Clarence
- Hutch-Tech
- Lockport
- Niagara Falls
Class A-1
- West Seneca West
- Niagara-Wheatfield
- Jamestown
- Kenmore West
- Hamburg
- Frontier
Class A-2
- Grand Island
- McKinley
- Kenmore East
- Williamsville East
- North Tonawanda
- Sweet Home
Class A-3
- Starpoint
- Southpark
- West Seneca East
- Williamsville South
- Amherst
- MCS/HSCS
Class B-1
- Cheektowaga
- Pioneer
- Maryvale
- Iroquois
- Lake Shore
- Lew-Port
- East Aurora/Holland
Class B-2
- Albion
- Lackawanna
- Olean
- Medina
- Depew
- Springville
Class B-3
- Dunkirk
- Fredonia/Brocton
- Tonawanda
- Newfane
- Eden/NC
- Burgard
- Alden
Class C North
- Cleveland Hill
- Wilson
- Gowanda
- Silver Creek
- Akron
- JFK
- Roy-Hart
Class C South
- Southwestern
- Cassadaga Valley/Falconer
- Randolph/Frewsburg
- Chautauqua Lake
- Franklinville/Ellicottville
- Portville
- Allegany/Limestone
Class D
- CSP
- Maple Grove
- Salamanca
- Cattaraugus/LV
