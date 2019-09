BUFFALO, N.Y. — Tyree Parker from WNY Maritime/Health Sciences leads the list after guiding his team to a 2-0 start on the season. The following are the first year high school football coach records after week 2 of the regular season.

Tyree Parker, WNY Maritime/Health Sciences: 2-0

Brian Davis, McKinley: 1-0

Chad Bartoszek, Salamanca: 1-1

Bryan Bongiovanni, Chautauqua Lake: 1-1

Tom Callen, Allegany-Limestone: 1-1

Mark Heichberger, Springville: 0-2

Matt Ara, St. Mary's: 0-2