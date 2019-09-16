BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Elite 11 players in week 2 of the high school football season led their teams to victory based on their outstanding impact performances. They include the following players:

Tra’e Hill, Pioneer SR RB, rushed for 220 yards and 2 touchdowns in the Panthers’ win over Olean.

Chris Diem, Cleveland Hill SR RB, rushed for 180 yards and 4 touchdowns in the Golden Eagles’ win over Roy-Hart.

Devare Mathis, West Seneca East JR RB, rushed for 150 yards, scored 4 touchdowns, 3 two point conversions and accounted for 30 of the 31 points that the Trojans scored against Sweet Home.

Mason Davis, Clarence SR LB, recorded 12 tackles, intercepted a pass and scored a touchdown to lead the Red Devils past Frontier.

Savon Van Sickle, Jamestown JR RB, rushed for 122 yards and 3 touchdowns in the Red Raiders’ win over Hutch-Tech.

Jimmy Scott, St. Joe’s sophomore RB, rushed for 156 yards and 1 touchdown to lead the Marauders past the Bennett Tigers.

Logan Ellis, Pioneer sophomore LB, recorded 12 tackles, 2 for loss, and caused and recovered fumbles in the Panthers’ victory over Olean.

Jack Sharp, Orchard Park SR QB, completed 29 of 33 passes for 229 yards and 2 touchdowns to lead the Quakers past Lockport.

Trey Klietz, Iroquois sophomore QB, passed for 232 yards and 3 touchdowns to lead the Chiefs past Medina.

Jaden Heers, Newfane SR RB, rushed for 175 yards and 3 touchdowns to lead the Panthers past Newfane.

Jake Ritts, St. Francis junior QB, passed for 357 yards and 3 touchdowns in the Red Raiders game against Stubenville (Ohio).