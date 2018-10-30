Academic Achievers of the Week:
Casey Esch, Clarence (96 GPA)
Ethan Herbold, Iroquois (3.19 GPA)
Eric Schon, St. Francis (97 GPA)
Conklin Masters, Cardinal O’Hara (4.00 GPA)
David Kovalski, Akron (98.7 GPA)
Top Athletic Complexes:
Hamburg
Starpoint
Booster Club President of the Week: Todd Palmatier, Franklinville/Ellicottville
Athletic Director of the Week: Greg Kaszubski, Clarence
Referee of the Week: Dave Michael
Top Bands: Williamsville South, Niagara Falls
Top Refreshment Stand: Cleveland Hill
Top Jayvee Program: McKinley
Tackling Machine: Shaun Dolac, West Seneca East
Cheerleaders of the Week: West Seneca East
Assistant Coaches of the Week: Burgard
Best Chain Crew: JFK
Top Ambassador (WNY HS Football): Mike Masters – Cross Training Athletics
Top Principal: Josh Liddell, Chautauqua Lake
Most Photogenic Player: Remir Velazquez, Cardinal O’Hara
Most Media Friendly Football Program: Cheektowaga
Alumnus of the Week: Tommy Doctor, Grand Island
Question for the Week: Are Jamestown and Southwestern the only schools that don’t have cheerleaders?
Best Dancer: Dave Mansell, Lancaster
Most Photogenic Coach: Jehuu Caulcrick, Southwestern
Superintendent of the Week: Bret C. Apthorpe, Jamestown
Best Team Nickname: “Legends”
Best Fan: Tom Ames
Worst Dancer: Bryce Hopkins, Canisius
Name for the Week: Chadra Dacosta, Hutch-Tech
Best Uniform: Salamanca
Class Act: Ben Schoenle, Canisius
Best Fans: Cheektowaga
Best Dressed Coaches: Orchard Park
Best Voice: Joe Parker, Grand Island
Top Statistician: Joe Conroy, St. Francis
Best Announcer: Rick Bubar, Williamsville North
Best Trainer: Jeremy Plocho, Maryvale
Best Team Nickname: “Huskies”, Olean
Journalist of the Week: Frank Wolf WNY Athletics
Best Restaurant: Andersons
Top Assistant to Athletic Director: Jodie Ward, Silver Creek
Fastest Players of the Week:
Brandon Gawel, Starpoint (4.6 40 yds)
Dylan Kelly, Williamsville North (4.6 40 yds)
Strongest Players of the Week: Ethan Bowen, Iroquois (Bench 265lbs.)
Tallest Player of the Week: Andrew Bernard, Randolph/Frewsburg 6’4”
Best Mascot: Lockport
Top Quarterback: Colson Skorka, Williamsville East
Top Running Backs:
Clayton Osborne, Williamsville East
Joelle Colon, Fredonia
Top Wide Receivers:
Cameron Barmore, CSP
Matt Spina
Joe Carlson
Top Offensive Lineman:
Jonah Wisniewski, Newfane
Will McDonald, St. Joe’s
Top Defensive Lineman:
Luke Szumigala, Silver Creek/Forestville
Jayon Renfro, South Park
Top Linebackers:
Nick Fratercolangelo, Olean
Scott Hopkins, Williamsville North
Jake Skinner, Fredonia/Brocton
Top Defensive Backs:
Noah Gross, Tonawanda
Zach Fischer, Chautauqua Lake
Top Kicker: Hunter McAuley, Salamanca