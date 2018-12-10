Booster Club President of the Week: Ron Kiener, Clarence

Academic Achievers of the Week:

Jonah Wisniewski, Newfane (4.00 GPA)

Andrew Orsini, Williamsville East (96.13 GPA)

Andrew Bernard, Randolph/Frewsburg (93 GPA)

Stephen Boyd, Cardinal O’Hara (97 GPA)

Top Athletic Complex: All-High Stadium, City of Buffalo

Referees of the Week:

Craig “Superman” Donnelly

Steve “Batman” Hanaka

Top Band: North Tonawanda

Top Refreshment Stand: Williamsville North

Top JV Program: Albion and Grand Island

Tackling Machine: Liam Scheuer, West Seneca West

Assistant Coaches of the Week: St. Francis

Best Chain Crew: Clarence

Top Ambassador: Tony Caliguri

Top Principal: Keith Boardman, Williamsville South

Most Photogenic Player: Bryan Ball, West Seneca West

Most Media Friendly Football Program: Williamsville South

Alumnus of the Week: Matt Myers, West Seneca West

Question for the Week: How many other schools will need to merge to continue playing football?

Best Dancer: Glen Graham, Cleveland Hill

Most Photogenic Coach: Jim Maurino, West Seneca East

Superintendent of the Week: Steve Penhollow, Falconer

Best Team Nickname: “Chiefs” Iroquois

Best Fan: Tom Prince

Worst Dancer: Jason Kolb, Burgard

Best Uniform: Maryvale

Class Act: Cole Snyder, Southwestern

Best Fans: Williamsville South

Best Dressed Coaches: Jamestown

Best Game Program: Williamsville North

Top Statistician: John Eagan

Best Announcer: Adam Smith, Maryvale

Best Trainer: Nate Nixon, Niagara Wheatfield

Best Nickname:

Joel “Broadway: Nicholas, Canisius

Journalist of the Week: Mark Jagord

Best Restaurant: Pano’s

Top Assistant to the Athletic Director: Mary Kay Biddle, West Seneca West

Fastest Player of the Week: Jon Stevens, Clarence

Strongest Player of the Week: Logan Garza, Hamburg

Tallest Player of the Week: Ethan Herbold, Iroquois

Photographer for the Week: Judy Perkowski

Best Mascot: Grand Island

Top Quarterbacks:

Ethan Herbold, Iroquois

Carson Crist, Maple Grove

Top Running Backs:

Joel Nicholas, Canisius

Joelle Colton, Fredonia-Brocton

Top Wide Receivers:

Ethan Bowen, Iroquois

Nate Moore, Albion

Easton Tanner, Maple Grove

Top Offensive Linemen:

Jacob Skinner, Fredonia

Logan Garza, Hamburg

Top Defensive Linemen:

Ben Restivo, Albion

Casey Phillips, Iroquois

Top Linebackers:

Icar Simon, Olean

Patrick Walsh, Allegany-Limestone

Top Defensive Backs:

Cory Day, Iroquois

Brandon Broadnax, Cardinal O’Hara

Top Kicker:

Derek Walters, Fredonia

Slogan for the Week: There is no limit to what can be accomplished when nobody cares who gets the credit.

Nicknames

Alex “Hawkeye” Card, Southwestern

Jon “Chipper” Steves, Clarence

Josh “Macho” Walter, Williamsville North

Connor “The Wizard” Desiderio, Maryvale

Javon “The Jet” Thomas, Cleveland Hill

Micah “The Rocket” Brown, St. Joe’s

Quantavis “Tiger” Kleckley, Dunkirk

Connor “The Cannon” Walsh, Allegany-Limestone

Predictions Week 7

South Park

Lancaster

Orchard Park

Williamsville North

Starpoint

Hamburg

Amherst

Tonawanda

West Seneca West

Williamsville East

Iroquois

East Aurora/Holland

Pioneer

Maryvale

Albion

Fredonia-Brocton

Burgard

Wilson

Gowanda

Chautauqua Lake

Allegany-Limestone

Southwestern

Randolph/Frewsburg

Maple Grove

Bennett

Grand Island

McKinley

Lackawanna

Eden/North Collins

Cleveland Hill

CSP

Kenmore West

St. Joe’s

Aquinas

Canisius

Most Versatile Athletes

Reese Casinelli, Newfane

Cory Day, Iroquois

Shaun Dolac, West Seneca East

Tyler Doty, St. Joe’s

Joe Jamison, Canisius

Juston Johnson, West Seneca West

Jemelle Jones, Williamsville South

Dylan Kelly, Williamsville North

Reilly Miller, St. Francis

Joel Nicolas, Canisius

Robbie Penhollow, Falconer/Cassadaga Valley

Jack Putney, Clarence

Izaiah Rhim, Medina

Mike Rigerman, Pioneer

Maurice Robertson, Sweet Home

Liam Scheuer, West Seneca West

Cole Snyder, Southwestern

Jon Stephens, Clarence

Javon Thomas, Cleveland Hill

Aaron Wahler, Cleveland Hill

Basketball players who also excel on the football field include the following:

Justin Hemphill, Cardinal O’Hara

Jason Renfro, South Park

Elijah Lewis, South Park

Justin Johnson, West Seneca West

Jack Putney, Clarence

Rashad Law, Maryvale

Cam Sionko, Grand Island

Izaiah Rhim, Medina

Steven Frerichs, Wilson

Bryce Pritchard, Albion

Alex Card, Southwestern

Alex Weakfall, Maple Grove

Cooper Pannes, Southwestern

Malik Brooks, Lockport

Keith Piper, Fredonia

First Team All-WNY Players by School (Top 15)

Jamestown – 71

Orchard Park – 66

St. Joe’s – 65

Canisius – 58

Sweet Home – 45

North Tonawanda – 44

Timon/St. Jude – 42

Lackawanna – 40

Grand Island – 36

Lancaster – 36

Clarence – 34

St. Francis – 34

Williamsville South – 31

Albion – 27

Lew-Port – 25

© 2018 WGRZ