Booster Club President of the Week: Ron Kiener, Clarence
Academic Achievers of the Week:
Jonah Wisniewski, Newfane (4.00 GPA)
Andrew Orsini, Williamsville East (96.13 GPA)
Andrew Bernard, Randolph/Frewsburg (93 GPA)
Stephen Boyd, Cardinal O’Hara (97 GPA)
Top Athletic Complex: All-High Stadium, City of Buffalo
Referees of the Week:
Craig “Superman” Donnelly
Steve “Batman” Hanaka
Top Band: North Tonawanda
Top Refreshment Stand: Williamsville North
Top JV Program: Albion and Grand Island
Tackling Machine: Liam Scheuer, West Seneca West
Assistant Coaches of the Week: St. Francis
Best Chain Crew: Clarence
Top Ambassador: Tony Caliguri
Top Principal: Keith Boardman, Williamsville South
Most Photogenic Player: Bryan Ball, West Seneca West
Most Media Friendly Football Program: Williamsville South
Alumnus of the Week: Matt Myers, West Seneca West
Question for the Week: How many other schools will need to merge to continue playing football?
Best Dancer: Glen Graham, Cleveland Hill
Most Photogenic Coach: Jim Maurino, West Seneca East
Superintendent of the Week: Steve Penhollow, Falconer
Best Team Nickname: “Chiefs” Iroquois
Best Fan: Tom Prince
Worst Dancer: Jason Kolb, Burgard
Best Uniform: Maryvale
Class Act: Cole Snyder, Southwestern
Best Fans: Williamsville South
Best Dressed Coaches: Jamestown
Best Game Program: Williamsville North
Top Statistician: John Eagan
Best Announcer: Adam Smith, Maryvale
Best Trainer: Nate Nixon, Niagara Wheatfield
Best Nickname:
Joel “Broadway: Nicholas, Canisius
Journalist of the Week: Mark Jagord
Best Restaurant: Pano’s
Top Assistant to the Athletic Director: Mary Kay Biddle, West Seneca West
Fastest Player of the Week: Jon Stevens, Clarence
Strongest Player of the Week: Logan Garza, Hamburg
Tallest Player of the Week: Ethan Herbold, Iroquois
Photographer for the Week: Judy Perkowski
Best Mascot: Grand Island
Top Quarterbacks:
Ethan Herbold, Iroquois
Carson Crist, Maple Grove
Top Running Backs:
Joel Nicholas, Canisius
Joelle Colton, Fredonia-Brocton
Top Wide Receivers:
Ethan Bowen, Iroquois
Nate Moore, Albion
Easton Tanner, Maple Grove
Top Offensive Linemen:
Jacob Skinner, Fredonia
Logan Garza, Hamburg
Top Defensive Linemen:
Ben Restivo, Albion
Casey Phillips, Iroquois
Top Linebackers:
Icar Simon, Olean
Patrick Walsh, Allegany-Limestone
Top Defensive Backs:
Cory Day, Iroquois
Brandon Broadnax, Cardinal O’Hara
Top Kicker:
Derek Walters, Fredonia
Slogan for the Week: There is no limit to what can be accomplished when nobody cares who gets the credit.
Nicknames
Alex “Hawkeye” Card, Southwestern
Jon “Chipper” Steves, Clarence
Josh “Macho” Walter, Williamsville North
Connor “The Wizard” Desiderio, Maryvale
Javon “The Jet” Thomas, Cleveland Hill
Micah “The Rocket” Brown, St. Joe’s
Quantavis “Tiger” Kleckley, Dunkirk
Connor “The Cannon” Walsh, Allegany-Limestone
Predictions Week 7
South Park
Lancaster
Orchard Park
Williamsville North
Starpoint
Hamburg
Amherst
Tonawanda
West Seneca West
Williamsville East
Iroquois
East Aurora/Holland
Pioneer
Maryvale
Albion
Fredonia-Brocton
Burgard
Wilson
Gowanda
Chautauqua Lake
Allegany-Limestone
Southwestern
Randolph/Frewsburg
Maple Grove
Bennett
Grand Island
McKinley
Lackawanna
Eden/North Collins
Cleveland Hill
CSP
Kenmore West
St. Joe’s
Aquinas
Canisius
Most Versatile Athletes
Reese Casinelli, Newfane
Cory Day, Iroquois
Shaun Dolac, West Seneca East
Tyler Doty, St. Joe’s
Joe Jamison, Canisius
Juston Johnson, West Seneca West
Jemelle Jones, Williamsville South
Dylan Kelly, Williamsville North
Reilly Miller, St. Francis
Joel Nicolas, Canisius
Robbie Penhollow, Falconer/Cassadaga Valley
Jack Putney, Clarence
Izaiah Rhim, Medina
Mike Rigerman, Pioneer
Maurice Robertson, Sweet Home
Liam Scheuer, West Seneca West
Cole Snyder, Southwestern
Jon Stephens, Clarence
Javon Thomas, Cleveland Hill
Aaron Wahler, Cleveland Hill
Basketball players who also excel on the football field include the following:
Justin Hemphill, Cardinal O’Hara
Jason Renfro, South Park
Elijah Lewis, South Park
Justin Johnson, West Seneca West
Jack Putney, Clarence
Rashad Law, Maryvale
Cam Sionko, Grand Island
Izaiah Rhim, Medina
Steven Frerichs, Wilson
Bryce Pritchard, Albion
Alex Card, Southwestern
Alex Weakfall, Maple Grove
Cooper Pannes, Southwestern
Malik Brooks, Lockport
Keith Piper, Fredonia
First Team All-WNY Players by School (Top 15)
Jamestown – 71
Orchard Park – 66
St. Joe’s – 65
Canisius – 58
Sweet Home – 45
North Tonawanda – 44
Timon/St. Jude – 42
Lackawanna – 40
Grand Island – 36
Lancaster – 36
Clarence – 34
St. Francis – 34
Williamsville South – 31
Albion – 27
Lew-Port – 25