Academic Achievers of Week 6:

Dylan Giancarla, Iroquois 3.6 GPA

Nate Capasso, Hamburg 93 GPA

Shane McSwan, East Aurora 3.7 GPA

Top Athletic Complex: Williamsville South

Booster Club President of the Week: Celly McClelland, Clymer/ Sherman/ Panama

Athletic Director of the Week: Kiel Illg, Amherst

Referees of the Week:

Jerry “Mr. Fashion” Inglut

John “Swifty” Godfrey

Top Band: Niagara Falls

Top Refreshment Stand: Dunkirk

Top Jayvee Program: Clarence

Tackling Machine: Elijah Lewis, South Park

Cheerleaders of the Week: West Seneca West

Assistant Coaches of the Week: Franklinville/ Ellicottville

Best Chain Crew: Orchard Park

Top Ambassador (WNY HS Football): Denny Lynch – WNY Football Alliance

Top Principal: Danielle Cook, Panama

Most Photogenic Player: Cole Snyder, Southwestern

Most Media Friendly Football Program: Lancaster

Alumnus of the Week: JC Tretter, Akron

Question of the Week: Why do some schools submit statistics that are not accurate?

Best Dancer: Cole Snyder, Southwestern

Most Photogenic Coach: Eric Rupp, Lancaster

Superintendent of the Week: Adam Stoltman, Alden

Best Team Name: “Wolfpack” Clymer/ Sherman/ Panama

Best Fan: Bob Carnavale

Worst Dancer: Jerry Smith, St. Francis

Name of the Week: Kawliga Stahlman, Salamanca

Best Uniform: Lancaster

Class Act: Aaron Chase, Starpoint

Best Fans: Canisius particular

Best Dressed Coaches: Dunkirk

Top Statistician: John O’Brien, Jamestown

Best Announcer: Sam Prinz, Jamestown

Best Trainer: Paula Browning, Williamsville North

Best Team Nickname: “Golden Eagles” Cleveland Hill

Best Voice: Cameron Wollaber, Wilson

Journalist of the Week: Larry Austin, Grand Island Dispatch

Best Restaurant: Ilio DiPalo’s

Top Assistant to Athletic Director: Kim Glauser, Lancaster

Fastest Players of the Week:

Brandon Brown, South Park (4.5 40 yds)

Savon VanSickle, Jamestown (4.6 40 yds)

Strongest Player of the Week:

Antonio Norwood, Burgard (255 lb. bench)

Dylan Kelly, Williamsville North (300 lb. bench)

Tallest Players of the Week:

Colson Skorka, Williamsville East (6’3”)

Brady Andrews, Gowanda (6’4”)

Best Mascot: Falconer/ Cassadaga Valley

Top Quarterbacks:

Gerrit Hinsdale, CSP

Izaiah Rhim, Medina

Top Running Backs:

John Speyer, West Seneca West

Joe Stewart, Kenmore West

Top Wide Receivers:

Jon Stevens, Clarence

Tamel Bass, Cheektowaga

Top Offensive Lineman: Antonio Norwood, Burgard

Top Defensive Linemen:

Synceir Middlebrooks, Maryvale

Ben Restivo, Albion

Top Linebackers:

Joe Jamison, Canisius

Remir Velazquez, Cardinal O’Hara

Top Kicker: Derek Walters, Fredonia/ Brocton

Slogan of the Week: “Sweat plus Sacrifice equals Success”

Nicknames:

Owen “Boomer” Reed, Salamanca

Josh “Moose” Walter, Williamsville North

Remir “Pit Bull” Velazquez, Cardinal O’Hara

Joseph “Dude” Battaglia, Williamsville South

Chandler “Thunder” Eggleston, Silver Creek

Jon “Bam Bam” Stevens, Clarence

Dylan “Boss” Kelly, Williamsville North

Aaron “Spiderman” Chase, Starpoint

West Seneca West Varsity Cheerleaders:

Elise Ando

Cassidy Blake

Mariah Carriero

Mya Doyle

Maria Gross

Dana Guenther

Jillian Hartman

Kassie Kostorowski

Shaye Kozminski

Camryn Linsner

Raeleigh McNulty

Amber Messore

Madison Milligan

Jordyn Moonan

Samantha Stranz

Jilliam Swartwood

Vanessa Wrobleski

Head Coach: Valeree Griffin

Top 10 Academic GPA’s – Student Athletes

Conklin Masters, Cardinal O’Hara – 4.00 GPA

Nick Vacanti, Lancaster – 4.00 GPA

Ethan Herbold, Iroquois – 3.9 GPA

Cole Snyder, Southwestern – 3.9 GPA

Jay Henley, Maryvale – 99 GPA

Harrison Davis, St Francis – 4.00 GPA

Jesse Peiffer, West Seneca East – 99 GPA

Andrew Musacchio, Gowanda – 98.4 GPA

Jon Stephens, Clarence – 97 GPA

Mitchell Theal, Timon/St. Jude – 97 GPA

Devyn Szarpa, Lancaster – 97 GPA

Top Games Week 7

Orchard Park at Clarence

Maryvale at Cheektowaga

Albion at Medina

West Seneca West at West Seneca East

Dunkirk at Fredonia/Brocton

Grand Island at Niagara Wheatfield

Jamestown at McKinley

Aquinas at St. Francis

