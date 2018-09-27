Booster Club President of the Week: Mary Ross, Burgard
Academic Achievers of the Week:
Ethan Bowen, Iroquois (3.76 GPA)
Alex Pantuso, Olean (90 GPA)
Zach Nyhart, Hamburg (93 GPA)
Rob Giancola, Sweet Home (99.7 GPA)
Jay Henley, Maryvale (99 GPA)
Top Athletic Complex: Jamestown
Referees of the Week:
Jim “Hawkeye” DiMartino
Ken “The Beast” Thrun
Top Band: Lancaster
Top Refreshment Stand: Orchard Park
Best Hot Dog: Williamsville South
Top JV Program: South Park
Tackling Machine: Mike Rigerman, Pioneer
Assistant Coaches of the Week: Jamestown
Cheerleaders of the Week: West Seneca East
Best Chain Crew: Jamestown
Best Golfers:
Krag Kurzanski, Williamsville South
Zac Boyes, Kenmore West
Top Ambassador: Carl Kuras
Top Principal: Daniel Bedette, Newfane
Most Photogenic Player: Cam Sionko, Grand Island
Most Media Friendly Football Program: South Park
Alumnus of the Week: Corey Graham, Turner Carroll
Question for the Week: Are Jamestown and Southwestern the only schools without cheerleaders?
Best Dancer: Tim Delaney III, South Park
Most Photogenic Coach: Chris Glenn, Williamsville South
Superintendent of the Week: Michael Cornell, Hamburg
Best Team Nickname: “Mustangs” Medina
Best Fan: Frank Wolf, WNY Athletics
Worst Dancer: Steve Ferrentino, Orchard Park
Name of the Week: Faizon Munir, Southwestern
Best Uniform: Southwestern
Class Act: Keshone Beal, Cheektowaga
Best Fans: South Park
Best Dressed Coaches: Lancaster
Best Game Program: Southwestern
Top Statistician: Mike Bolognese, Maryvale
Best Announcer: Larry Murtha, Hamburg
Best Trainer: Karl Newman, Jamestown
Best Nickname: Garrett “Rabbit” McClelland, CSP
Journalists of the Week: Taylor Nigreili, Bee Publications
Best Restaurant: Lebro’s
Top Assistant to the Athletic Director: Lynda Tomasikiewicz, Lockport
Best Comedian: Brandon Brown, South Park
Tallest Player of the Week: Grant Moore, Jamestown 6’4”
Photographer for the Week: John Hickey, Buffalo News
Best Mascot: Burgard
Fastest Players of the Week:
Francisco Rodriguez, Jamestown (4.5 40yds)
Marcel Wilson, Wilson (4.6 40yds)
Strongest Players of the Week:
Jake Meyers, North Tonawanda (275 lb Bench)
Andrew Bernard, Randolph/ Frewsburg (250 lb Bench)
Top Quarterbacks:
Cam Sionko, Grand Island
Jack Brandon, Canisius
Top Running Backs:
Savon Van Sickle, Jamestown
Zach Norton, Clarence
Top Wide Receivers:
Dominik Thomas, St. Francis
Taivon Martin, Sweet Home
Top Offensive Linemen:
Noah DiBello, Kenmore West
Antonio Norwood, Burgard
Top Defensive Linemen:
Greg Braswell, South Park
Connor Dean, Timon/ St. Jude
Top Linebackers:
Shaun Dolac, West Seneca East
Robbie Penhollow, Falconer, Cassadaga Valley
Top Defensive Back:
Colton Stetz, Eden
Kemychal Clark, St. Joe’s
Top Kicker:
Reilly Miller, St. Francis
Slogan for the Week: “Some want it to happen, some wish it would happen, other make it happen”
Nicknames
Tyler “Megatron” Doty, St. Joe’s
Liam “Beast” Scheuer, West Seneca West
Cam “Shifty: Sionko, Grand Island
Javon “Snake” Renfro, South Park
Gerrit “Shaggy” Hinsdale, Clymer/Sherman/Panama
Cole “Franchise” Snyder, Southwestern
Kristian “Dizzy” Greene, Niagara Falls
Predictions Week 5
Lancaster
Hutch-Tech
McKinley
West Seneca East
Amherst
West Seneca West
Dunkirk
Grand Island
Ken-East
Starpoint
Maryvale
Niagara-Wheatfield
Iroquois
Pioneer
Southwestern
CSP
Albion
Tonawanda
Newfane
Akron
Maple Grove
Randolph/ Frewsburg
Chautauqua Lake/ Westfield
Salamanca
Clarence
Williamsville North
Cheektowaga
Cleveland Hill
MCS/ HSCS
Wilson
Fredonia/ Brocton
CV/ Falconer
Canisius
Timon/ St. Jude
Cardinal O’Hara
Cheerleaders of the Week: West Seneca East
Alexi Berst
Haley Clough
Catelynn Cooper
Baylee DiCioccio
Delaney Flanigan
Anna Gatta
Caitlin Gatta
Jenna Gatta
Kayla Lammerts
Paige Mann
Maria Pantano
Jessica Prendergast
Erin Russ
Nicole Stoklosa
MaKenzy Zbytek
Head Coach: Sarah Stanley
NFL Trivia
The heaviest position is nose tackle which averages 322 lbs.
Offensive tackles are the biggest averaging 6’6” while tight ends are next at 6’4”. Running backs average 5’11”.
More than 68% of NFL players are African American.
Of 175 cornerbacks in the league 170 are African American.
Of 120 running backs in the league 107 are African American.