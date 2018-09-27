Booster Club President of the Week: Mary Ross, Burgard

Academic Achievers of the Week:

Ethan Bowen, Iroquois (3.76 GPA)

Alex Pantuso, Olean (90 GPA)

Zach Nyhart, Hamburg (93 GPA)

Rob Giancola, Sweet Home (99.7 GPA)

Jay Henley, Maryvale (99 GPA)

Top Athletic Complex: Jamestown

Referees of the Week:

Jim “Hawkeye” DiMartino

Ken “The Beast” Thrun

Top Band: Lancaster

Top Refreshment Stand: Orchard Park

Best Hot Dog: Williamsville South

Top JV Program: South Park

Tackling Machine: Mike Rigerman, Pioneer

Assistant Coaches of the Week: Jamestown

Best Chain Crew: Jamestown

Best Golfers:

Krag Kurzanski, Williamsville South

Zac Boyes, Kenmore West

Top Ambassador: Carl Kuras

Top Principal: Daniel Bedette, Newfane

Most Photogenic Player: Cam Sionko, Grand Island

Most Media Friendly Football Program: South Park

Alumnus of the Week: Corey Graham, Turner Carroll

Question for the Week: Are Jamestown and Southwestern the only schools without cheerleaders?

Best Dancer: Tim Delaney III, South Park

Most Photogenic Coach: Chris Glenn, Williamsville South

Superintendent of the Week: Michael Cornell, Hamburg

Best Team Nickname: “Mustangs” Medina

Best Fan: Frank Wolf, WNY Athletics

Worst Dancer: Steve Ferrentino, Orchard Park

Name of the Week: Faizon Munir, Southwestern

Best Uniform: Southwestern

Class Act: Keshone Beal, Cheektowaga

Best Fans: South Park

Best Dressed Coaches: Lancaster

Best Game Program: Southwestern

Top Statistician: Mike Bolognese, Maryvale

Best Announcer: Larry Murtha, Hamburg

Best Trainer: Karl Newman, Jamestown

Best Nickname: Garrett “Rabbit” McClelland, CSP

Journalists of the Week: Taylor Nigreili, Bee Publications

Best Restaurant: Lebro’s

Top Assistant to the Athletic Director: Lynda Tomasikiewicz, Lockport

Best Comedian: Brandon Brown, South Park

Tallest Player of the Week: Grant Moore, Jamestown 6’4”

Photographer for the Week: John Hickey, Buffalo News

Best Mascot: Burgard

Fastest Players of the Week:

Francisco Rodriguez, Jamestown (4.5 40yds)

Marcel Wilson, Wilson (4.6 40yds)

Strongest Players of the Week:

Jake Meyers, North Tonawanda (275 lb Bench)

Andrew Bernard, Randolph/ Frewsburg (250 lb Bench)

Top Quarterbacks:

Cam Sionko, Grand Island

Jack Brandon, Canisius

Top Running Backs:

Savon Van Sickle, Jamestown

Zach Norton, Clarence

Top Wide Receivers:

Dominik Thomas, St. Francis

Taivon Martin, Sweet Home

Top Offensive Linemen:

Noah DiBello, Kenmore West

Antonio Norwood, Burgard

Top Defensive Linemen:

Greg Braswell, South Park

Connor Dean, Timon/ St. Jude

Top Linebackers:

Shaun Dolac, West Seneca East

Robbie Penhollow, Falconer, Cassadaga Valley

Top Defensive Back:

Colton Stetz, Eden

Kemychal Clark, St. Joe’s

Top Kicker:

Reilly Miller, St. Francis

Slogan for the Week: “Some want it to happen, some wish it would happen, other make it happen”

Nicknames

Tyler “Megatron” Doty, St. Joe’s

Liam “Beast” Scheuer, West Seneca West

Cam “Shifty: Sionko, Grand Island

Javon “Snake” Renfro, South Park

Gerrit “Shaggy” Hinsdale, Clymer/Sherman/Panama

Cole “Franchise” Snyder, Southwestern

Kristian “Dizzy” Greene, Niagara Falls

Predictions Week 5

Lancaster

Hutch-Tech

McKinley

West Seneca East

Amherst

West Seneca West

Dunkirk

Grand Island

Ken-East

Starpoint

Maryvale

Niagara-Wheatfield

Iroquois

Pioneer

Southwestern

CSP

Albion

Tonawanda

Newfane

Akron

Maple Grove

Randolph/ Frewsburg

Chautauqua Lake/ Westfield

Salamanca

Clarence

Williamsville North

Cheektowaga

Cleveland Hill

MCS/ HSCS

Wilson

Fredonia/ Brocton

CV/ Falconer

Canisius

Timon/ St. Jude

Cardinal O’Hara

Cheerleaders of the Week: West Seneca East

Alexi Berst

Haley Clough

Catelynn Cooper

Baylee DiCioccio

Delaney Flanigan

Anna Gatta

Caitlin Gatta

Jenna Gatta

Kayla Lammerts

Paige Mann

Maria Pantano

Jessica Prendergast

Erin Russ

Nicole Stoklosa

MaKenzy Zbytek

Head Coach: Sarah Stanley

NFL Trivia

The heaviest position is nose tackle which averages 322 lbs.

Offensive tackles are the biggest averaging 6’6” while tight ends are next at 6’4”. Running backs average 5’11”.

More than 68% of NFL players are African American.

Of 175 cornerbacks in the league 170 are African American.

Of 120 running backs in the league 107 are African American.

