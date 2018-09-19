Booster Club President of the Week: Mary Ross, Burgard

Academic Achievers of the Week:

Nick Meara, Lancaster (90 GPA)

Elliot Jackson, CSP (99 GPA)

Jack Putney, Clarence (97 GPA)

Colson Skorka, Williamsville East (95 GPA)

Top Athletic Complex: Williamsville East

Referees of the Week:

Dave “The Wizard” Sobus

Dale “Emcee” Mussen

Top Band: Medina

Top Refreshment Stand: St. Francis

Top JV Program: Starpoint

Tackling Machine: Ugene Harrison, Albion

Assistant Coaches of the Week: Cheektowaga

Best Chain Crew: Lancaster

Top Ambassador: Dennis Sarow, Connolly Cup Chairman

Top Principal: Robert Bradley, Niagara Falls

Most Photogenic Player: Rashad Law, Maryvale

Most Media Friendly Football Program: Maple Grove

Alumnus of the Week: Luke Tasker, St. Francis

Question for the Week: Why isn’t there more emphasis on the kick game in WNY?

Best Dancer: Juston Johnson, West Seneca West

Most Photogenic Coach: Jeff Buccieri, Maryvale

Superintendent of the Week: Anne Spadone, Lackawanna

Best Team Nickname: “Vikings” Grand Island

Best Fan: Dennis Sarow

Worst Dancer: Dave Munella, Jamestown

Best Uniform: Niagara Wheatfield

Class Act: Tom Langworthy, Jamestown

Best Fans: Southwestern

Best Dressed Coaches: Canisius and Cleveland Hill

Best Game Program: Williamsville North

Top Statistician: Jeremy Casey, Lancaster

Best Announcer: Mike Favata, Lancaster

Best Trainer: Jeremy Plocho, Maryvale

Best Nickname:

Connor “The Cannon” Walsh, Allegany-Limestone

Journalists of the Week:

Shawn Campbell, Olean Times

Mike Pidanick, WNY Athletics

Best Restaurant: Pancake House

Top Assistant to the Athletic Director: Linda Lewis, Albion

Best Comedian: Custis Krajewski, Cleveland Hill

Fastest Players of the Week:

Latrell London, South Park

Deondre Rize, Maryvale

Strongest Players of the Week:

Gavin Zbock, Maryvale

Scott Becht, Williamsville North

Tyler Doty, St. Joe’s

Tallest Player of the Week: Brian Martin, Lancaster

Photographer for the Week: Mark Mulville, Buffalo News

Best Mascot: JFK

Top Quarterbacks:

Steven Frerichs, Wilson

Joe Nusall, Williamsville North

Top Running Backs:

Ugene Harrison, Albion

Quantavis Kleckley, Dunkirk

Top Wide Receivers:

Archie Bartolotti, Orchard Park

Dominik Thomas, St. Francis

Top Offensive Linemen:

Alex Pantuso, Olean

Tim Longwell, Akron

Top Defensive Linemen:

Ben Schoenle, Canisius

Joe Powers, Lew-Port

Top Linebackers:

Javon Renfro, South Park

Scott Becht, Williamsville North

Top Defensive Back:

Kyle Haettich, West Seneca West

Collin Beach, North Tonawanda

Top Kicker:

Corey Day, Iroquois

Slogan for the Week: “It’s harder to play against us. It’s harder to play for us.”

Nicknames

Faizon “Stingray” Munir, Southwestern

Teryon “Refrigerator” Vernon, Burgard

Deabeyon “Money” Humphrey, South Park

Eric “House” Schon, St. Francis

Justin “Bellringer” Mott, Starpoint

Jacob “Moose’ Skinner, Fredonia/Brocton

CJ “Crash” Ozolins, Canisius

Juston “Skippy” Johnson, South Park

Cole “Gladiator” Gambino, St. Joe’s

Predictions Week 4

Williamsville South

Akron

Bennett

Lancaster

McKinley

Williamsville East

Grand Island

Starpoint

South Park

Kenmore West

Niagara Wheatfield

West Seneca West

Lake Shore

Cheektowaga

Maryvale

Olean

Albion

Fredonia/Brocton

Tonawanda

Burgard

Wilson

Silver Creek/Forestville

Southwestern

Randolph/Frewsburg

Franklinville/Ellicottville

CSP

Maple Grove

Hutch-Tech

Orchard Park

Dunkirk

Cleveland Hill

Lackawanna

St. Francis

Honeyoe Falls/Lima

Aquinas

Erie Prep

Bishop Kearney

Top Scholar Athletes

Class AA: Jon Stevens, Clarence

Class A-1: Josh Wilson, West Seneca West

Class A-2: Rob Giancola, Sweet Home

Class A-3: Jesse Peiffer, West Seneca East

Class B-1: Ethan Herbold, Iroquois

Class B-2: Jackson Richert, Springville

Class B-3: Jonah Wisnlewski, Newfane

Class C North: Andrew Musacchio, Gowanda

Class C South: Cole Snyder, Southwestern

Class D: Elliot Jackson, CSP

Msgr. Martin Association: Harrison Davis, St. Francis

Cheerleaders of the Week: Olean

Natalie Bradley

Corie Farwell

Marissa Gayton

Brielle George

Choleann Halladay

Taytem Heitzinger-Gabriel

Kya Isaman

Kenya Jackson

Olivia Jodush

Tenaya Ramadhan

John Faller, former head football and lacrosse coach, will be inducted in the Great Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame on Tuesday, October 9th at the Buffalo Convention Center. Faller taught and coached at Sweet Home for 41 years when he retired in 2016. In football, he had a 217-84-1 record, winning 16 league titles, 8 Section VI titles and 2 state championships. The Panthers won 69 consecutive games against Section VI opponents and also recorded a 36 game unbeaten streak. In lacrosse, he won 372 games including 6 sectional titles and was runner-up 7 times. Several of the athletes he coached earned All-League, All-WNY and All-State honors. Congratulations to John, his family and panther nation for this well deserved recognition.

Top Games Week 5

West Seneca East at South park

Starpoi9nt at Williamsville South

Southwestern at Olean

Williamsville North at Orchard Park

Canisius vs. St. Joe’s at New Era Field

