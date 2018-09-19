Booster Club President of the Week: Mary Ross, Burgard
Academic Achievers of the Week:
Nick Meara, Lancaster (90 GPA)
Elliot Jackson, CSP (99 GPA)
Jack Putney, Clarence (97 GPA)
Colson Skorka, Williamsville East (95 GPA)
Top Athletic Complex: Williamsville East
Referees of the Week:
Dave “The Wizard” Sobus
Dale “Emcee” Mussen
Top Band: Medina
Top Refreshment Stand: St. Francis
Top JV Program: Starpoint
Tackling Machine: Ugene Harrison, Albion
Assistant Coaches of the Week: Cheektowaga
Best Chain Crew: Lancaster
Top Ambassador: Dennis Sarow, Connolly Cup Chairman
Top Principal: Robert Bradley, Niagara Falls
Most Photogenic Player: Rashad Law, Maryvale
Most Media Friendly Football Program: Maple Grove
Alumnus of the Week: Luke Tasker, St. Francis
Question for the Week: Why isn’t there more emphasis on the kick game in WNY?
Best Dancer: Juston Johnson, West Seneca West
Most Photogenic Coach: Jeff Buccieri, Maryvale
Superintendent of the Week: Anne Spadone, Lackawanna
Best Team Nickname: “Vikings” Grand Island
Best Fan: Dennis Sarow
Worst Dancer: Dave Munella, Jamestown
Best Uniform: Niagara Wheatfield
Class Act: Tom Langworthy, Jamestown
Best Fans: Southwestern
Best Dressed Coaches: Canisius and Cleveland Hill
Best Game Program: Williamsville North
Top Statistician: Jeremy Casey, Lancaster
Best Announcer: Mike Favata, Lancaster
Best Trainer: Jeremy Plocho, Maryvale
Best Nickname:
Connor “The Cannon” Walsh, Allegany-Limestone
Journalists of the Week:
Shawn Campbell, Olean Times
Mike Pidanick, WNY Athletics
Best Restaurant: Pancake House
Top Assistant to the Athletic Director: Linda Lewis, Albion
Best Comedian: Custis Krajewski, Cleveland Hill
Fastest Players of the Week:
Latrell London, South Park
Deondre Rize, Maryvale
Strongest Players of the Week:
Gavin Zbock, Maryvale
Scott Becht, Williamsville North
Tyler Doty, St. Joe’s
Tallest Player of the Week: Brian Martin, Lancaster
Photographer for the Week: Mark Mulville, Buffalo News
Best Mascot: JFK
Top Quarterbacks:
Steven Frerichs, Wilson
Joe Nusall, Williamsville North
Top Running Backs:
Ugene Harrison, Albion
Quantavis Kleckley, Dunkirk
Top Wide Receivers:
Archie Bartolotti, Orchard Park
Dominik Thomas, St. Francis
Top Offensive Linemen:
Alex Pantuso, Olean
Tim Longwell, Akron
Top Defensive Linemen:
Ben Schoenle, Canisius
Joe Powers, Lew-Port
Top Linebackers:
Javon Renfro, South Park
Scott Becht, Williamsville North
Top Defensive Back:
Kyle Haettich, West Seneca West
Collin Beach, North Tonawanda
Top Kicker:
Corey Day, Iroquois
Slogan for the Week: “It’s harder to play against us. It’s harder to play for us.”
Nicknames
Faizon “Stingray” Munir, Southwestern
Teryon “Refrigerator” Vernon, Burgard
Deabeyon “Money” Humphrey, South Park
Eric “House” Schon, St. Francis
Justin “Bellringer” Mott, Starpoint
Jacob “Moose’ Skinner, Fredonia/Brocton
CJ “Crash” Ozolins, Canisius
Juston “Skippy” Johnson, South Park
Cole “Gladiator” Gambino, St. Joe’s
Predictions Week 4
Williamsville South
Akron
Bennett
Lancaster
McKinley
Williamsville East
Grand Island
Starpoint
South Park
Kenmore West
Niagara Wheatfield
West Seneca West
Lake Shore
Cheektowaga
Maryvale
Olean
Albion
Fredonia/Brocton
Tonawanda
Burgard
Wilson
Silver Creek/Forestville
Southwestern
Randolph/Frewsburg
Franklinville/Ellicottville
CSP
Maple Grove
Hutch-Tech
Orchard Park
Dunkirk
Cleveland Hill
Lackawanna
St. Francis
Honeyoe Falls/Lima
Aquinas
Erie Prep
Bishop Kearney
Top Scholar Athletes
Class AA: Jon Stevens, Clarence
Class A-1: Josh Wilson, West Seneca West
Class A-2: Rob Giancola, Sweet Home
Class A-3: Jesse Peiffer, West Seneca East
Class B-1: Ethan Herbold, Iroquois
Class B-2: Jackson Richert, Springville
Class B-3: Jonah Wisnlewski, Newfane
Class C North: Andrew Musacchio, Gowanda
Class C South: Cole Snyder, Southwestern
Class D: Elliot Jackson, CSP
Msgr. Martin Association: Harrison Davis, St. Francis
Cheerleaders of the Week: Olean
Natalie Bradley
Corie Farwell
Marissa Gayton
Brielle George
Choleann Halladay
Taytem Heitzinger-Gabriel
Kya Isaman
Kenya Jackson
Olivia Jodush
Tenaya Ramadhan
John Faller, former head football and lacrosse coach, will be inducted in the Great Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame on Tuesday, October 9th at the Buffalo Convention Center. Faller taught and coached at Sweet Home for 41 years when he retired in 2016. In football, he had a 217-84-1 record, winning 16 league titles, 8 Section VI titles and 2 state championships. The Panthers won 69 consecutive games against Section VI opponents and also recorded a 36 game unbeaten streak. In lacrosse, he won 372 games including 6 sectional titles and was runner-up 7 times. Several of the athletes he coached earned All-League, All-WNY and All-State honors. Congratulations to John, his family and panther nation for this well deserved recognition.
Top Games Week 5
West Seneca East at South park
Starpoi9nt at Williamsville South
Southwestern at Olean
Williamsville North at Orchard Park
Canisius vs. St. Joe’s at New Era Field