Booster Club Presidents of the Week:
Celly McClelland, CSP
Phil Stasiak, Williamsville South
Academic Achievers of the Week:
Jordan Smouse, CSP (93 GPA)
Brian Martin, Lancaster (95 GPA)
Cory Day, Iroquois (3.9 GPA)
Matt Kovalski, Albion (95 GPA)
Clayton Osborne, Williamsville East (95.6 GPA)
Top Athletic Complex: Clarence
Referees of the Week:
Al “The Great” Fuller
Ken “The Zebra” Eddings
Top Band: Depew
Top Refreshment Stand: Jamestown
Top JV Program: Lancaster
Tackling Machine: Rashad Law, Maryvale
Assistant Coaches of the Week: Lancaster
Best Chain Crew: City of Buffalo
Top Ambassador: Ken Stoldt, Chairman Section VI Football Federation
Top Principal: Jake Taft, Lew-Port
Most Photogenic Player: Riley Wood, St. Joe’s
Most Media Friendly Football Program: Jamestown
Alumnus of the Week: Rob Gronkowski, Williamsville North
Question for the Week: Why do some in the media treat WNY high school athletes as second class citizens?
Best Dancer: D’Mario Grant, Cleveland Hill
Most Photogenic Coach: Glen Graham, Cleveland Hill
Superintendent of the Week: Ben Hasley, Pioneer
Best Team Nickname: “Red Devils” Clarence
Best Fan: Ken Hoffman
Worst Dancer: Mike Fatta, Cheektowaga
Best Uniform: Williamsville East
Class Act: Aaron Wahler, Cleveland Hill
Best Fans: Franklinville/Ellicottville
Best Dressed Coaches: Maryvale
Best Game Program: Williamsville South
Top Statistician: Derek Hill, Hamburg
Best Announcer: Jack Kreuzer, Cheektowaga
Best Trainer: Shane Cooney, Hamburg
Best Nickname: Jack “Cracker Jack” Putney, Clarence
Journalists of the Week:
Scott Kindred, Post-Journal
Dave Ricci, WNY Athletics
Best Restaurant: Roccos
Top Assistant to the Athletic Director: Jennifer Tatko, Pioneer
Best Comedian: Kyle Haettich, West Seneca West
Fastest Players of the Week:
Rashad Law, Maryvale
Brendan Gawel, Starpoint
Strongest Players of the Week:
Taige White, Jamestown
Dylan Kelly, Williamsville North
Tallest Player of the Week: Collin Beach, North Tonawanda
Photographer for the Week: Kathleen Kramer, Bee Publications
Best Mascot: Orchard Park
Top Quarterbacks:
Jack Putney, Clarence
Ja’kye Womack, Amherst
Top Running Backs:
Kaiyer Fields, McKinley
Javon Thomas, Cleveland Hill
Xzavier Janczylikst, St. Francis
Top Wide Receivers:
Alex Card, Southwestern
Max Bowman, Starpoint
Top Offensive Linemen:
Peyton Moreland, Dunkirk
Eric Schoen, St. Francis
Top Defensive Linemen:
Rob Giancarlo, Sweet Home
Stephen Boyd, Cardinal O’Hara
Top Linebackers:
Taivaughn Roach, Cheektowaga
Joel Nicholas, Canisius
Top Defensive Back:
Anthony McCarley, St. Joe’s
Faizon Munir, Southwestern
Top Kicker:
Jayden Schultz, Jamestown
Slogan for the Week: “Did you leave everything on the field?”
Nicknames
Keshone “Touchdown: Beal, Cheektowaga
Riley “Batman” Wood, St. Joseph’s
Steven “Crackerjack” Frerichs, Wilson
Ben “Superman” Schoenle, Canisius
Peyton “The Stork” Moreland, Dunkirk
Colton “Spunky” Stetz, Eden/North Collins
Brandon “The Fonz” Watkins, Allegany-Limestone
Joe “Sparky” Stewart, Kenmore West
Predictions Week 3
Niagara Wheatfield
Orchard Park
Clarence
Williamsville North
West Seneca West
Sweet Home
McKinley
North Tonawanda
South park
West Seneca East
Starpoint
Lake Shore
Maryvale
Cheektowaga
Olean
Lackawanna
Dunkirk
Fredonia/Brocton
Cleveland Hill
Wilson
Silver Creek/Forestville
Randolph/Frewsburg
CV/Falconer
Chautauqua Lake
Southwestern
Maple Grove
Niagara Falls
Jamestown
Newfane
CSP
Medina
Albion
Canisius
St. Joe’s
St. Francis
Timon/St. Jude
Commentary by Dick Gallagher
Let Your Children Enjoy the Journey of Playing Sports
Many parents become delusional and out of control in youth sports because they think their child is going to become a star and play a professional sport. Some scream, belittle officials, complain about the coaches and generally become a nuisance and embarrass themselves, their children and their family. For a look at reality consider the following:
Less than 1 in 35 or approximately 2.9 percent of all high school senior boys playing interscholastic basketball will go on to play men’s basketball at an NCAA member institution. Less than 1 in 75 or approximately 1.3 percent of NCAA male senior basketball players will be drafted by an NBA team. Approximately 1 in 3,400 or 0.03 percent of high school senior boys playing interscholastic basketball eventually will be drafted by an NBA team.
Approximately 1 in 17 or 5.8 percent of all high school senior boys playing interscholastic football will go on to play football at an NCAA member institution. Approximately 1 in 50 or about 2 percent of NCAA senior football players will be drafted by an NFL team. Approximately 1 in 1,000 or 0.09 percent of high school senior boys playing interscholastic football will eventually be drafted by an NFL team.
Less than 3 in 50 or about 5.6 percent of high school senior boys interscholastic baseball players will go on to play baseball at an NCAA member institution. Less than 11 in 100 or about 10.5 percent of NCAA senior baseball players will be drafted by an MLB team. Approximately 1 in 200 or about 0.05 percent of high school senior boys playing interscholastic baseball eventually will be drafted by an MLB team.
These statistics speak for themselves. If you want your child to enjoy participating in sports, don’t place undue pressure on him or her. In addition, don’t try to force your child into sports because you are trying to live your life vicariously through your children. Let your children enjoy the journey of sports. They will appreciate it very much and it will have a positive impact on their growth and development.
Questions for Student Athletes?
What level of college football do you expect to play?
What are your attributes?
What is your work ethic?
Do you have a passion for the game?
How much time do you spend for academics?
What is your workout program?
Do you have high expectations?
How much time do you give to academics?
Canisius Alumni in Division I Schools
Blake Haubeil, Ohio State – K
Qadree Ollison, Pittsburgh – RB
Josh Huffman, Maine – DB
TJ Wheatley, Stony Point – TW
Michael Kenefick, Buffalo – OL
Ryan Richards, Robert Morris – DB
Chris Gangarossa, Wagner – OL
RJ Brandon, Dartmouth – WR
Michael Tarbutt, Connecticut – K
Kenyatta Huston, Central Connecticut State
Paul Woods, Rutgers – WR
Augie Touris, Central Connecticut State – TW
Cole Burniston, University at Buffalo – TE
Giovanni Gilchrist – Howard – DB
Concussion Rates Per Sport
The amount of sports concussions taking place for 100,000 athletic exposures is as follows:
Football – 64.76%
Boys Ice Hockey – 54%
Girls Soccer – 33%
Boys Lacrosse – 40-46.6%
Girls Lacrosse – 31-35%
Boys Soccer – 19.2%
Wrestling – 22-23.9%
Players Please Be Advised:
Any players displaying poor sportsmanship during the season will NOT be invited to the WNY High School Football Awards Banquet in December. Also keep I mind that if you are ejected from a game you automatically have to sit out the next game.
National High School Football Records:
Career Passing Yardage: 18,932 - Maty Mawk Kenton, Ohio
Season Passing Yardage: 6,540 – Ben Mawk Kenton, Ohio
Single Game Passing Yardage: 837 – Will Grier Davidson Day, NC
Answers to Quiz from Week 2:
- Jake Sisson – Jamestown and Chad Kelly – St. Joes
- Randolph Five
- Tyree Brown – South Park 2014
- Aaron Leeper – Jamestown, 47 TD’s
- Chris Doubek – Randolph
- Blake Haubeil and Mike Tarbutt, Canisius
- Zak Trim, Maple Grove 184
- Ray Braxton, Lackawanna and Isaiah McDuffie, Bennett
- Rayshawn Bolden, JFK 304 yds and Joe Belforti, Maple Grove 300 yds
- Jehuu Caulcrick, Clymer 7016 points (191 TD’s, 35 extra points, 2 PT conversion and 1 FG)
Top Games Week 4
Clarence @ Lancaster
Pinoeer @ Cheektowaga
Iroquois @ Maryvale
Starpoint @ West Seneca East
Niagara Wheatfield @ Jamestown
Lew-Port Cheerleaders
Varsity
Coach Linda D’Anna
Chloe Noah, 12, Base
Angelina Steffan, 12, Back
Allura Taylor, 12, Base
Lily Traver, 12, Back
Hannah Ullery, 12, Back
Alex Washburn, 12, Flyer
Morgan Washburn, 12, Flyer
Kaia Jones, 11, Base
Helen Moseley, 11, Base
Alyssa Redmond, 11, Base
Kaydence, 11, Base
Taylor Ferguson, 10, Flyer
Maddie Terrana, 10, Base
JV
Coach Megan Bimont
Makenna Barrientos, 9
Keicey Doyle, 10
Maggie Fideli, 9
Miya Hargis, 9
Morgyn Jowett, 10
Tiana Ponticelli, 9
Redmond, 8
Aleena Rydelek, 8
Alexa Scipione, 9
Cassady Skellen, 10