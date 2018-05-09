Booster Club Presidents of the Week:
Sherrie Tonkin, Jamestown
Sara Maniscalco, Williamsville North
Academic Achievers of the Week:
Brendan Gawel, Starpoint (95 GPA)
Drew Boggs, Jamestown (93 GPA)
Mason Bestine, CSP (95 GPA)
Jon Stephens, Clarence (97 GPA)
Nick Maniscalco, Williamsville (93 GPA)
Top Athletic Complex: St. Joe’s
Referee of the Week: Paul Gagliardi & John “The King” Drobits
Top Band: Orchard Park
Top Refreshment Stand: St. Joe’s
Top JV Program: Canisius
Tackling Machine: C.J. Ozolins
Assistant Coaches of the Week: Canisius
Best Chain Crew: St. Francis
Top Ambassador: Len Jankiewicz
Top Principal: Thomas Stack, Albion
Most Photogenic Player: Ben Schoenle, Canisius
Most Media Friendly Football Program: Canisius
Alumnus of the Week: Tyree Brown, South Park
Question for the Week: Why are so few parents at Williamsville South helping out the sports boosters?
Best Dancer: Ugene Harrison, Albion
Most Photogenic Coach: Dean Santorio, Grand Island
Superintendent of the Week: Jon McSwan, Cleveland Hill
Best Team Nickname: “Thunderbirds” Chautauqua Lake
Best Fan: Ken Stoldt
Worst Dancer: Brian Wild, Lancaster
Name for the Week: Savon Vansickle, Jamestown
Best Uniform: St. Francis
Class Acts: Jack Putney and Jon Stevens, Clarence
Best Fans: West Seneca West
Best Dressed Coaches: Clarence
Best Game Program: Depew
Top Statistician: Ken Partel, Alden
Best Announcer: Vic Martucci, Clarence
Best Trainers: Chris Dukat, Ryan Rajak, Lancaster
Best Nickname: Aaron Wahler, Cleveland Hill
Best Voice: Zach Vaticano, Maryvale
Journalist of the Week: Patrick Nagy, Amherst Bee
Best Restaurant: Chefs
Top Assistant to the Athletic Director: Mary Faracca, Williamsville East
Best Comedian: James McCarthy, Clarence
Fastest Players of the Week: Clarence Thomas, South Park and Carlos Lewis, Burgard
Strongest Players of the Week: David Meyers, Starpoint and Mike Rigerman, Pioneer
Tallest Players of the Week: Max Bowden, Starpoint and Greg Poland, Williamsville North
Photographer for the Week: Jim McCoy, Buffalo News
Best Mascot: Clarence
Top Quarterbacks: Connor Desiderio, Maryvale and Deabeyon Humphrey, South Park
Top Running Backs: Michael Pataky, Orchard Park and Joe Jamison, Canisius
Top Wide Receivers: Marcel Wilson and Archie Bartolotti, Orchard Park
Top Offensive Linemen: Cole Gambino, St. Joe’s and Nick Hamme, West Seneca East
Top Defensive Linemen: Jemelle Jones, Williamsville South and Michael Woodruff, Hutch-Tech
Top Linebackers:
Mike Glinski, West Seneca West
Justin Mott, Starpoint
C.J. Ozolins, Canisius
Dylan Kelly, Williamsville North
Top Defensive Back: Bryan Ball, West Seneca West
Top Kicker: Tristian Vandenberg, Canisius
Slogan for the Week: “Talk with your pads, play with you heart.”
Nicknames
Rob “Dr. Sack” Giancarlo, Sweet Home
Joel “Broadway” Nicholas, Canisius
Alex “Bambi” Card, Southwestern
Joe “Bulldog” Powers, Lew-Port
Marcel “Wheels” Wilson, Wilson
Dawson “Wonderboy” Tyger, St. Francis
Scott “Knuckles” Becht, Williamsville North
Savon “Thunder” Vansickle, Jamestown
Predictions Week 2
Bennett
Burgard
Lancaster
Orchard Park
Williamsville North
Jamestown
West Seneca West
McKinley
Williamsville East
Sweet Home
West Seneca East
Starpoint
Cheektowaga
Pioneer
Maryvale
Depew
Medina
Albion
Dunkirk
Fredonia/Brocton
Cattaraugus/LV
Silver Creek/Forestville
Gowanda
Southwestern
Allegany-Limestone
Franklinville/Ellicottville
Maple Grove
CV/Falconer
South Park
Niagara Wheatfield
Eden
Cleveland Hill
Canisius
Erie Prep
Timon/St. Jude
University Prep
Bishop Kearney
The following 12 WNY Football Alumni are playing professional football in 2018
Rob Gronkowski, Williamsville North – New England
J.C. Trotter, Akron – Cleveland Browns
Brett Kern, Grand Island – Carolina
Corey Graham, Turner Carroll – Philadelphia
Chad Kelly, St. Joe’s – Denver
Damone Harris, Timon/St. Jude – Tampa Bay
David Fluellen, Lockport – Tennessee
Luke Tasker, St. Francis – Hamilton CFL
Naaman Roosevelt, St. Joe’s – Saskatchewan, CFL
Mercer Timmis, Canisius – Hamilton CFL
Top Games Week 3
Lancaster at Williamsville North
Williamsville South at South Park (AH)
Maryvale at Pioneer
Burgard at Albion
Sweet Home at Grand Island
Stongest Players
Class AA – Dylan Kelly, Williamsville North
Class A-1 – Taige White, Jamestown
Class A-2 – Jake Meyers, North Tonawanda
Class A-3 – Jemelle Jones, Williamsville South
Class B-1 – Tyler Ellis, Pioneer
Class B-2 – Izaiah Rhim, Medina
Class B-3 – Antonio Norwood, Burgard
Class C North – Drew Westmoreland, Wilson
Class C South – Brandon Watkins, Allegany-Limestone
Msgr. Martin Association – Tyler Doty, St. Joe’s and Eric Schon, St. Francis
Cheerleaders of the Week - Clarence
Alexis Amodio
Alyssa Arena
Ashley Bertrand
Olivia Blarr
Elizabeth Bockus
Mackenzie Buono
Kaitlin Casilio
Brooke Crossley
Abby Curtis
Jillian Dry
Sara Gennaro
Neyla Giannone
Victoria Gradl
Ava Grande
Ashley
Guidie
Natalie Hallac
Adrienne Honaker
Julie Mannarino
Kristin Olivieri
Maria Phelps
Sydney Randall
Olivia Raupp
Emma Riedel
Autumn Smith
Faith Tezna
WNY High School Football Quiz Week 2
Which 2 players passed for 3000 yards in a season?
Which WNY team has the most state football championships and how many?
Which player holds the WNY record for touchdowns in a season?
What player rushed for 100 yards in 13 consecutive games in a season?
What two kickers booted 60 yard field goals?
Which player holds the record for most tackles in a season?
Who are the players who made the Buffalo News All-WNY first team for 3 consecutive years?
Which two players caught passes for 300 yards in a game?
What player scored the most points in his career?
North Tonawanda has a new turf field and sports complex.
Passing combination: Keshone Beal to Tamel Bass, Cheektowaga
Twin Terrors: Louis and Zach DeCarolis, Newfane
Pioneer junior RB Trae Hill rushed for 1400 yards for the Panthers JVs last season.
Nichols football program which started in 1895 canceled their games due to a low number of players. The Vikings were 1-14 in the past 2 seasons. Nichols had merged with Niagara Catholic and Christian Academy to increase their rosters but it didn’t result with any impact of new players. Also, the closing of Niagara Catholic didn’t help. The Vikings football history had a number of outstanding teams and athletes. The head coaches also had a difficult time scheduling games with Section VI teams.
Shayne Harrington is the new QB for the Newfane Panthers this season.
Best Booster Club Event – Williamsville South Sports Booster Club Golf Tournament at Akron Dande Farms
Brian Stoldt who was an All-WNY and All-State player at Alden is now a graduate assistant coach at Alfred University.
Mikel Lewis-Myree from North Carolina has transferred to Canisius.
Section VI Football League Chairmen include:
Class AA: Len Jankiewicz and Bob Casley
Class A-1: John Faller
Class A-2: Mike McFadden
Class A-3: Tim Delaney
Class B-1: Scott Zipp
Class B-2: Rob Valenti
Class B-3: Doug Ames
Class C North: Glen Graham
Class C South: Jay Sirianni
Class D: Chris Payne
East Aurora has a new complex including a turf field.
Night football made its debut in Lancaster on October 18th, 1935. The Maroons joined Tonawanda, Jamestown and Dunkirk as the first programs with lights enabling teams to play Friday and Saturday nights.
State Classification Numbers For Football
Class AA: 1025 +
Class A: 585-1024
Class B: 355-584
Class C: 230-354
Class D: 0-229
Frank Payne, Tom Goddard and Mark Kensy are all on Clarence’s coaching team for Paul Burgio.
Teams in Class A and B which have 3 leagues each will only count their league games for playoff decisions.
ECC football team has 99 players with 43 coming from WNY high school football teams.
For the 2018 season, several football referees will be able to have microphones and ear pieces to help them communicate with other referees on their squad.
Gene Tundo, former head coach at Orchard Park who retired in 2017 is now the Wide Receiver’s coach at ECC.
Freshman to Watch: A.J. McDuffie, Amherst JV
Aquinas in Section V has won 4 of the last 6 Class AA sectional titles. The Irish is returning their starting offensive line for 2018. Also Victor is now in Class A.
Micah Brown, St. Joe’s, is an All-WNY candidate at QB.
12 WNY alumni are playing professional football. 6 of the 12 are from the Msgr. Martin Association. 9 are in the NFL and 3 in the CFL.
Grand Island varsity for the past 2 years is 12-5 while their JVs are 15-1-0.
Grand Island starting linemen include Kenny Yockey, Henry Grunzweig, Anthony Seifert and Brandon Vedella.
Steve Frerichs, Wilson senior QB, passed for 21 touchdowns, 1664 yards, 126 completions and 239 attempts in 2017.
Bob O’Connor, longtime St. Joe’s head coach is again at Bennett this season.
Three football teams in Section III dropped playing 11 man football and will play eight-man football this season. The league chairperson had to re-work schedules for Class D teams. The primary reason for the change was low turnouts when the season football practices started. There are now 30 teams in NYS playing 8 man football with none in Section VI.
Classification Class AA
Hutch-Tech: 3591
Bennett: 1680
Niagara Falls: 1523
Lancaster: 1373
Orchard Park: 1144
Clarence: 1085
Lockport: 1038
Williamsville North: 1028
Note: Canisius will play St. Joe’s in their rivalry on Friday, September 28th at New Era Field at 7pm.
Note: The Msgr. Martin Football Championship will be held on Saturday, November 17th at All-High Stadium.
Assistant coaches at St. Joe’s include Rodney Barons, Tony Formato, Matt O’Malley, Earl Perrin and Carmen Zagarrio.
Class Act: Jordan Prince, Orchard Park
Jack Brandon who was a junior QB at Canisius has transferred to a school out of state.
Only 17 head football coaches have more than 11 years as head coach.