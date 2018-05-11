Slogan for the Week:

Every play, “Be a champion”.

Every day, “Be a champion”.

Football Players who are also good Baseball Players:

Jack Putney, Clarence

Connor Desiderio, Maryvale

Drew Boggs, Jamestown

Keith Murphy, Sweet Home

Joe Battaglia, Williamsville South

Aaron Chase, Starpoint

Cory Day, Iroquois

Joe Pagano, Depew

Dante DiRienzo, Depew

Colton Stetz, Eden

Nate Murdie, Kenmore East

Logan Klice, Allegany-Limestone

Griffin Chudy, Ellicottville

Easton Tanner, Maple Grove

“Commentary by Dick Gallagher”

For 2018 there are 15 new head football coaches. Two coaches who were head coaches Gene Tundo, Orchard Park (23 years) and Gary Swetland, Portville (27 years), retired leaving coach Jerry Smith, St. Francis who has been head coach for 30 years and Curt Fischer, who coached Maple Grove for 25 years and is now the head coach at Chautauqua Lake. Other remaining coaches with longevity were Kraig Kurzanski, Williamsville South (23 years) and Tim Miller, Cattaraugus/LV (22 years).

For the 2018 season 63% of head coaches will have less than 5 years at the position. One of the major reasons that some of the coaches retired is the “out of control behavior” by a number of parents who thinks their child is a scholarship player and school boards who let the parents decide the future of coaches because their child is, “not getting enough playing time.

Many of the retired coaches for boys and girls were tremendous mentors and it is unfortunate that administrators and school boards don’t ban some of these parents from attending any sports events because of their behavior. These are just a few examples on why parents are destroying youth and high school sports in the USA.

Top Ten Passing Combinations

Jake Ritts to Dominik Thomas, St. Francis

Cam Sionko to Justin Gorrell, Grand Island

Aaron Chase to Matt Spina, Joe Carlson, and Max Bowden, Starpoint

Cole Snyder to Alex Card, Southwestern

Nick Cascia to Malik Brooks, Lockport

Carson Crist to Easton Tanner, Maple Grove

Jack Sharp to Archie Bartolotti, Orchard Park

Jack Putney to Jon Stephens, Clarence

Joe Nusall to Dylan Kelly, Williamsville North

Mitchell Theal to Jake Blidy, Timon/St. Jude

Schools with Most Connolly Cup Finalists

Orchard Park – 22

St. Joseph’s – 19

Sweet Home – 16

Canisius – 16

St. Francis – 16

Jamestown – 16

Lackawanna – 14

Springville – 14

Alden – 14

Lancaster – 13

Grand Island – 12

Southwestern – 11

Albion – 10

Williamsville South – 10

South Park – 9

Most Connolly Cups

Jamestown – 5

Lackawanna – 5

St. Francis – 4

St. Joseph’s – 3

Springville – 2

Lew-Port – 2

Eden – 2

Williamsville South – 2

Niagara Wheatfield – 2

Players from 29 schools have won 46 Connolly Cups.

Catholic Schools have 82 finalists and won 10 Connolly Cups.

City of Buffalo have won 2 Connolly Cups.

Section VI has won 34 Connolly Cups.

Tallest Football Players 2018

Cody Wilson, Albion – 6’5

Andrew Baribeau, Chautauqua Lake – 6’5

Tyler Doty, St. Joe’s – 6’5

Will McDonald, St. Joe’s – 6’6

David Motten, Cardinal O’Hara – 6’5

Cameron Holmes, North Tonawanda – 6’5

Trevor Smith, Pioneer – 6’5

Zach Madej, Orchard Park – 6’7

Christian Gillette, Orchard Park – 6’6

Colin Wiley, West Seneca West – 6’5

For a Successful Football Program

Coaches Coach

Players Play

Referees Referee

Parents Support

Bands Play Music

Cheerleaders Cheer

Announcers Announce

Bus Drivers Drive

Note: Each of the above have their own responsibilities and no one should interfere with the other. The end result is a successful football program.

