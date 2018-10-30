Observations After Week 9

Clarence, Franklinville/Ellicottville and Newfane won Chuck Funke Bowl Championship. Congratulations!

Lancaster survived its matchup with Williamsville North to advance to the Class AA title game. The game had 18 penalties. Legends have a tough matchup with Bennett who early in the season gave Lancaster only its 3rd loss in 3 years. Legends will have to play much better if they are to win a 3rd consecutive title.

Bennett improved to 7-2 with a dominating offense led by Aaron Smith, Devotie Pompey and a strong defense. Tigers are the only school in WNY Football history to play championship games in 4 different class AA, A, B, C.

West Seneca East will play West Seneca West in a rematch of a game in week 7 which the Indians won 30-16. This game will offer bragging rights for the rest of everyone’s life. Smash mouth football at its best.

Pioneer defeated Cheektowaga in Week 4, 33-14. In 8 other games Warriors only allowed 21 pts. Rigerman can be the difference, but never underestimate Keshone Beal and the Warriors defense.

Cleveland Hill will play Southwestern for the title for the 3rd consecutive year. The game will feature 2 of the best RB’s in WNY in Aaron Wahler and Javon Thomas for the Golden Eagles vs. the passing combination of Cole Snyder to Alex Card for the Trojans. Game will be a shootout.

CSP has defeated Maple Grove twice during the season. The Wolf Pack are explosive and average over 40 pts. a game. The Red Dragons two stars are Carson Chris and Easton Tanner. This game could be a shootout. Hard to beat a team once, never mind three times in one season. Wolf Pack look to play in championship game since teams merged.

Last time in Sectional Championship game:

Bennett - 2016

Lancaster - 2017

West Seneca West - 2017

West Seneca East - 2015

Cheektowaga - 2017

Pioneer - 2001

Cleveland Hill - 2017

Southwestern - 2017

Maple Grove - 2017

CSP Clymer - 2013, Sherman - 1985, Panama - 1984

(1st time for Wolf Pack)

Championship Games Record:

Bennett 1-2

Lancaster 3-6

West Seneca West 1-0

West Seneca East 1-3

Cheektowaga 3-1

Pioneer 3-0

Cleveland Hill 6-3

Southwestern 4-5

Maple Grove 7-10

CSP Clymer 5-1, Sherman 0-1, Panama 2-2

Maple Grove will be playing in their 8th Consecutive Sectional Championship.

Lancaster will be playing in their 3rd Consecutive Championship.

Southwestern will play in their 6th Title Game since 2010 and 3rd consecutive.

Bennett will be playing in their 4th Title Game in 5 years.

Cleveland Hill will be playing in their 3rd Consecutive Championship.

Cheektowaga will be playing in their 5th Consecutive Title Game.

Quite an amazing achievement for these teams.

Section VI Championship Games:

Thursday, November 1st

5P Class C Cleveland Hill vs. Southwestern

8P Class A West Seneca East vs. West Seneca West

Friday, November 2nd

2:30P Class D CSP vs. Maple Grove

5:30P Class AA Bennett vs. Lancaster

8:30P Class B Cheektowaga vs. Pioneer

Aaron Chase, Starpoint Sr. finished his career with an outstanding season in leading the Spartans to the Class A semi-finals. The QB completed 192 of 291 passes for 3,048 yards and 36 TD’s. He is in 3rd place of most passing yards in a season and tied Joe Licata’s (Williamsville South 2009) record of 36 TD’s in a season.

Mike Rigerman, Pioneer Sr. RB/LB has carried 218 times for 2,081 yards and 29 TD’s for the Panthers.

© 2018 WGRZ