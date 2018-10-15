Best Comeback: Olean over Lackawanna

Surprise Teams: Portville, Akron

Longest win streak: West Seneca West – 22

Longest losing streak: Timon/St. Jude – 15

There are 6 unbeaten teams after week 7.

In week 7, home teams won 13 games, and visitors won 23.

Offensive Line for the week: Jamestown

Jim Kelly Underclassmen of the Week:

Offense – Rashawn Allen, Amherst (Junior, WR)

Defense – Michael Paraky, Orchard Park (Junior, LB)

Correction: League A Teams in the MSGR Martin Assn have allowed the following points after 7 weeks: Canisius – 205; St. Joe’s – 215; St. Francis – 302

6 teams are unbeaten after 7 weeks: West Seneca West, Pioneer, Albion, Fredonia/Brocton, Southwestern, CSP.

Winless teams after 6 weeks include: Frontier, Sweet Home, Springville, Alden, Roy-Hart, Allegany/Limestone, Timon/St. Jude.

Cheektowaga has recorded 5 shutouts this season, only allowing 30 points in 7 games.

Shutouts in Week 7: Wilson Over Roy-Hart, Maple Grove over Cattaraugus/LV, Lew-Port over East Aurora/Holland, North Tonawanda over Niagara Wheatfield, CSP over Salamanca.

Gowanda’s 4 Captains are not only excellent athletes and leaders, they also excel academically. Justin Kahn has a 97 GPA, Ryan Gernatt 96%, Adam Sisti 91%, and Andrew Musacchio 98.4%. All are in the National Honor Society and represented Gowanda at NYS Boys State this summer. Ryan is in his 4th year as Class President, quite an outstanding group of young men who have a wonder future ahead for them.

Playoff Predictions Week 8

Class A

West Seneca West

South Park

West Seneca East

Starpoint

Class B

Pioneer

Albion

Fredonia/Brocton

Cheektowaga

Class C

Southwestern

Cleveland Hill

Akron

Wilson

