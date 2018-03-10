Forecast Playoff Scenarios

Class AA – Bennett, Lancaster, Orchard Park, Williamsville North, Clarence or Hutch Tech will be in playoffs. Any team can win sectional championship.

Class A – West Seneca West, Niagara Wheatfield, Grand Island, McKinley, West Seneca East, South Park, Starpoint, Jamestown.

Class B – Pioneer, Albion, Dunkirk, Maryvale, Olean, Fredonia/ Brocton, Cheektowaga, Lackawanna or Medina.

Class C – Cleveland Hill, Wilson, Gowanda and Silver Creek/ Forestville should represent Class C North. Southwestern, Falconer/ Cassadaga Valley, Chautauqua Lake and Randolph/ Frewsburg should represent Class C South.

Class D – All 4 teams make playoffs. Starting with Semi-Finals in week 9

Top Freshman

Addison Copeland, Maritime

Top Sophomores

Jason Mansell, Lancaster

Lemorris Jones, Maritime

Top Juniors

D’Jae Perry, Bennett

Justin Campbell, Bennett

Micah Brown, St. Joe’s

Christian Veilleux, Canisius

Maurice Robertson, West Seneca West

Shane MacSwan, East Aurora/ Holland

Braden Dunlap, Wilson

Top Seniors

Jason Martin, Canisius

Nick Stott, Niagara Wheatfield

Shaun Dolac, West Seneca East

Mike Rigerman, Pioneer

Alex Card, Southwestern

Max Bowden, Starpoint

Nick Rinker, Pioneer

Rashad Law, Maryvale

Cole Snyder, Southwestern

Aaron Chase, Starpoint

Deter Miinte, Randolph

Dylan Kelly, Williamsville North

CJ Masters, Cardinal O’Hara

Brian Wittmeyer, Pioneer

Alex Sparbel, Cheektowaga

Jamal Lewis, Cardinal O’Hara

Best Offensive Teams Week 5

Pioneer – 63 pts

Maryvale – 62 pts

Starpoint – 62 pts

Randolph – 50 pts

Southwestern – 50 pts

Grand Island – 48 pts

Bennett – 42 pts

Maritime – 42 pts

West Seneca West - 40 pts

McKinley – 40 pts

Surprise Teams: Niagara Wheatfield, Fredonia/ Brocton, Randolph/ Frewsburg, Gowanda, Bennett

Longest Win Streak: West Seneca West – 20

Longest Losing Streak: Timon/ St. Jude – 14

There are 8 unbeaten teams after week 5. 7-0 teams started the season; West Seneca West, West Seneca East, Pioneer, Albion, Fredonia/ Brocton, Dunkirk, Southwestern, CSP

In week 5 visitors won 18 games, home teams won 16 and there were 2 games on neutral sites.

Winless Teams: Frontier, Sweet Home, Alden, Roy-Hart, Allegany Limestone, St. Mary’s, Timon/ St. Jude

Shut-Outs Week 5: Amherst, McKinley, Maryvale, Cleveland Hill, Cheektowaga

Jake Ritts, St. Francis sophomore QB, has passed for 1200 yards and 16 touchdowns in 4 games.

Jordan Parks, Niagara Wheatfield senior QB has rushed for 850 yards and 10 touchdowns while passing for 208 yards and 3 touchdowns in 4 games.

Aaron Chase, Starpoint senior QB, has completed 93 of 141 for 1714 yards and 22 touchdowns. He has also recorded 28 tackles.

Cole Snyder, Southwestern senior QB/DB/P has passed for 1114 yards and 21 touchdowns in 5 games.

Mike Rigerman, Pioneer senior RB/LB has rushed for 1169 yards, 15 touchdowns and is averaging double digit tackles per game.

Qadree Ollison, Canisius former All-WNY and All-State RB has rushed for 355 yards, averages 6.2 yards a carry and has scored 4 touchdowns for the University of Pittsburgh this season. He will have an opportunity to play in the NFL next year.

Ja’Quan Manuel, St. Mary’s LB, recorded 33 tackles in 4 games while Fred Johnson recorded 32 tackles.

Jerry Smith, St. Francis head football coach, will coach in his 300th high school football game when the Red Raiders play at St. Joe’s on October 6th. In 30 years, Jerry has accumulated a 158-140-4 record.

Most Coaches: Canisius with 14

In 4 games, Gerrit Hinsdale, CSP junior QB completed 33 of 47 passes for 542 yards and 8 touchdowns.

Derek Ecklund, CSP senior RB, rushed for 422 yards and 8 touchdowns.

Michael Beatman, CSP senior LB, recorded 27 tackles and 2 sacks.

Elijah Lewis, South Park senior DE, recorded 39 tackles, 8 sacks an 2 forced fumbles.

Jayon Renfro, South Park senior DE, recorded 41 tackles, 3 sacks, 1 interception and 2 forced fumbles.

Louis Irizarry, Orchard Park senior RB, rushed for 439 yards and 6 touchdowns.

Jack Sharp, Orchard Park junior QB, has completed 56 of 91 passes for 731 yards and 7 touchdowns.

Archie Bartolotti, Orchard Park senior WR, caught 19 passes for 287 yards and 5 touchdowns.

Michael Pataky, Orchard Park senior LB, has recorded 33 tackles in 5 games.

JV Highlights

The JV football Warriors improved their record to 5-0 on the year, after a hard fought 22-12 road win at Lackawanna. Tariq Clark led the way with 2 rushing touchdowns and a 66 yard kickoff return for a touchdown. The defense once again did a great job of shutting down a pass happy Steeler offense.

South Park JVs are unbeaten at 5-0 and have outscored their opponents 258 points to 6 points. The Sparks are averaging 51 points a game.

© 2018 WGRZ