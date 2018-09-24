Observations after Week 4

Bennett will be a majoy player in the Class AA playoffs.

Jamestown’s win over Niagara/Wheatfield moves them into a contender for playoffs in Class A.

Grand Island is the best team in Class A-1. Would be interesting if they played Starpoint in the playoffs.

West Seneca East’s domination over Starpoint was a huge win and they have the talent to defeat South Park on Friday. Shaun DuLac has to be considered as a Connolly Cup Finalist.

Warriors shut out the first of their three opponents but were outplayed by Pioneer big time. Dropped passes, poor tackling and inability to stop Rigerman led to their loss.

Olean had a big win over Medina, led by Alex Weakfall and Nick Fratercangelo.

Class B-3 has two locks for the first 2 spots in Dunkirk and Fredonia/Brocton. Tonawanda is a surprise and the Warriors are back being competitive. Joe Kelly is doing an excellent job.

Class C appears to look like another matchup between Cleveland Hill and Southwestern but don’t count out Wilson with Steve Frerichs and Drew Westmoreland.

CSP Looks like a lock for Class D.

Ty Harper should be coach of the year.

Sweet Home and Williamsville North have been major disappointments.

Week 4: Top Players by Class

Top Sophomores :

Austin Sanchez – Gowanda

Jake Ritts – St. Francis

Matt Jaworski – St. Francis

Top Juniors :

Justin Campbell – Bennett

Denton Tilly – Pioneer

Zac Boyes – Kenmore West

Cam Slonko – Grand Island

Zack Vaticano – Maryvale

Dominik Thomas – St. Francis

Best Line :

West Seneca East – Cam Zacciotti, Chase Pirro, Jack Turner, Nick Hamme, Colin Wiley

WGRZ Coach of the Week : Jim Maurino – West Seneca East

Potential Playoff Teams Section VI

Class AA :

Bennett, Lancaster, Orchard Park, Williamsville North

Class A :

West Seneca West, Niagara/Wheatfield, Grand Island, McKinley, South Park, West Seneca East, Starpoint, Williamsville East

Class B :

Cheektowaga, Pioneer, Albion, Olean, Dunkirk, Fredonia/Brocton, Maryvale, Medina

Class C :

Cleveland Hill, Wilson, Gowanda, Silver Creek, Southwestern, Cassadaga Valley/Falconer, Chautauqua Lake, Randolph/Frewsburg

Class D :

CSP, Maple Grove, Salamanca, Cattaraugus/LV

Max Preps top 50 high school football teams for 2018 included 9 from California, 7 from Florida and Texas, 5 from Georgia, and 3 from Alabama and New Jersey, 2 from Ohio and 1 from Pennsylvania. There were no teams selected from New York, Conneticut or New England.

Note: There are 67 junior colleges in California.

After four weeks, Shaun DoLac (West Seneca East), Mike Rigerman (Pioneer), and Dylan Kelly (Williamsville North) have to be in the Top 10 for Player of the Year honors.

West Seneca West has only given up 8 points in 4 games.

CSP is averaging 50 points a game.

Jake Ritts (St. Francis, Sophomore) has passed for 1200 yards and 16 TD’s in 4 games.

Jordan Parks (Niagara/Wheatfield, Senior) has rushed for 850 yards and 1- TD’s while passing for 208 yards. And 3 TD’s.

Aaron Chase (Starpoint, Senior) has completed 74 of 117 for 1330 yards and 16 TD’s. He ha also recorded 28 tackles, 1 interception at DB.

Cole Snyder (Southwestern, Senior) has completed 61 of 88 passes for 774 yards and 16 TD’s.

Mike Rigerman (Pioneer, Senior) has rushed for 952 yards, 12 TD’s and averaging 13 tackles oer game.

Dominic Thomas (St. Francis, Senior) has caught 26 passes for 469 yards and 10 TD’s.

In 4 games, the dynamic tackling duo from Lancaster has Connor Mahoney at 47 tackles and 5 sacks and Matt Marschner at 42 tackles and 2 sacks.

Stephen Carlson, former All-WNY, All-State and Connolly Cup recipient from Jamestown, this weekend he caught 11 passes for 179 yards and 2 TD’s in the Tiger’s 51-9 win.

Brandon Wingard (Lancaster, Senior) has completed 38 of 64 passes for 472 yards and 5 TD’s this season for the Legends.

Alex Card (Southwestern, Senior) has set a new school record with 30 consecutive PATS.

Fred Johson, Manuel Ja’Quan and Scott Shallon are leading tacklers for St. Mary’s.

Faizon Munir (Southwestern, Senior) and Cole Snyder (Senior) lead the Trojans in tackles.

There are 11 unbeaten teams after week 4. 70 teams play football in WNY.

Quinten Burke (Clarence, Senior) recorded 33 tackles after 3 games.

Major injury: Dunkirk lost All-WNY candidate Tywon Wright for the season. He was one of the Maurders’ best players.

Winless teams:

WNY Maritime/Health Sciences, Frontier, Sweet Home, East Aurora/Holland, Depew, Springville, Alden, Roy-Hart, Allegany/Limestone, St. Mary’s and Timon/St. Jude.

Ben Morakis (Williamsville East, Senior) has recorded 37 tackles and 1 sack.

Best Player WNY: Maritime/Health Sciences Senior OL/DT Teryon Vernon. 6’3’’ 290lbs.

Congratulations to Austin Domanowski (Cheektowaga, Senior) who was selected Spectrum Scholar Athlete for week. Austin has a 95 GPA.

