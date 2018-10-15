100 Yards Rushing

Jaden Heers, Newfane – 131 yards

Robbie Penhollow, CV/Falconer – 144 yards

Alex Weakfall, Olean – 110 yards

Ryan Jafarjian, Chautauqua Lake – 107 yards

Francisco Rodriguez, Jamestown – 136 yards

Easton Tanner, Maple Grove – 137 yards

Jayden Lassiter, Portville – 134 yards

Caleb Maloney, Gowanda – 115 yards

Deter Miinte, Randolph – 121 yards

Peyton Olson, Jamestown – 145 yards

Logan Frank, Franklinville/Ellicottville – 130 yards

Maurice Robertson, West Seneca West – 116 yards

Joell Colon, Fredonia – 193 yards

Javon Thomas, Cleveland Hill – 151 yards

Dylan Mann, Williamsville North – 157 yards

Jon Bool, Iroquois – 153 yards

Jimmy Scott, St. Joe’s – 103 yards

David Morgan, St. Joe’s – 142 yards

Brendan Gawel, Starpoint – 135 yards

Cam crosier, Kenmore West – 141 yards

Adam Meitz, Akron – 167 yards

Brandon Orr, Akron – 118 yards

Keshone Beal, Cheektowaga – 135 yards

Jack Putney, Clarence – 102 yards

Clarence Thomas, South Park – 146 yards

Jack Putney, Clarence

200 Yards Rushing

Brillance Johnson, Albion – 214 yards

Mike Rigerman, Pioneer – 255 yards

Aaron Wahler, Cleveland Hill – 204 yards

300 Yards Rushing

Kaiyer Fields, McKinley – 355 yards

Touchdowns – Scoring

3 TDs

Robbie Penhollow, Southwestern

Jayden Lassiter, Portville

Logan Frank, Franklinville/Ellicottville

Pierson Savarino, Orchard Park

Jimmy Scott, St. Joe’s

Adam Mietz, Akron

Francisco Rodriguez, Jamestown

Kaiyer Fields, McKinley

Cameron Barmore, CSP

Jaden Heers, Newfane

4 TDs

Easton Tanner, Maple Grove

Rashawn Allen, Amherst

Xzavier Janczylik, St. Francis

5 TDs

Mike Rigerman, Pioneer

7TDs

Cam Crosier, Kenmore West

Passing Yardage

Cole Snyder, Southwestern – 224 yards

Aaron Chase, Starpoint – 388 yards

Connor Crabtree, CV/Falconer – 216 yards

Jake Ritts, St. Francis – 371 yards

Thomas Callen, Allegany-Limestone

Trey Swartz, Fredonia/Brocton – 188 yards

Mitch Theal, Timon/St. Jude – 312 yards

Ja’Kye Womack, Amherst – 214 yards

Keshone Beal, Cheektowaga – 153 yards

Gerrit Hinsdale, CSP – 163 yards

Jason Mansell, Lancaster – 152 yards

Drew Boggs, Jamestown – 120 yards

Maurice Robertson, West Seneca West – 116 yards

Zac Boyes, Kenmore West – 112 yards

Passing Touchdowns

Cole Snyder, Southwestern – 5

Jake Ritts, St. Francis – 3

Trey Swartz, Fredonia/Brocton – 3

Drew Boggs, Jamestown – 3

Ja’Kye Womack, Amherst – 4

Gerrit Hinsdale – CSP – 4

Aaron Chase, Starpoint – 3

Connor Crabtree, CV/Falconer – 2

Mitch Theal, Timon/St. Jude – 2

Carson Crist, Maple Grove – 3

Jason Mansell, Lancaster – 3

Steven Frerichs, Wilson - 3

Receptions

Alex Card, Southwestern – 7

Robbie Penhollow, CV/Falconer – 6

Joe Carlson, Starpoint – 9

Cam Barmore, CSP – 8

Juston Johnson, West Seneca West – 8

Mark Arrizza, St. Francis - 10

Receiving Yardage

Alex Card, Southwestern – 125 yards

Rashawn Allen, Amherst – 180 yards

Robbie Penhollow, CV/Falconer – 144 yards

Jermaine Haynes, Cardinal O’Hara – 93 yards

Jake Skinner, Fredonia/Brocton – 124 yards

Joe Carlson, Starpoint – 159 yards

Cam Barmore, CSP – 128 yards

Juston Johnson, West Seneca West – 76 yards

Mark Arrizza, St. Francis – 111 yards

Receiving Touchdowns

Rashawn Allen, Amherst – 4

Marcel Wilson, Wilson - 3

Field Goals

Jon Stevens, Clarence – 27 yards, 25 yards

Max Obie, Williamsville North – 24 yards

Mickael Lisman, Sweet Home – 23 yards

Best Kickoff Return

Braden Dunlap, Wilson – 40 yards

Best Punt Return

Alex Card, Southwestern – 75 yards

Best Touchdown

Trey Swartz to Jake Skinner, Fredonia/Brocton – 92 yards

