100 Yards Rushing
Jaden Heers, Newfane – 131 yards
Robbie Penhollow, CV/Falconer – 144 yards
Alex Weakfall, Olean – 110 yards
Ryan Jafarjian, Chautauqua Lake – 107 yards
Francisco Rodriguez, Jamestown – 136 yards
Easton Tanner, Maple Grove – 137 yards
Jayden Lassiter, Portville – 134 yards
Caleb Maloney, Gowanda – 115 yards
Deter Miinte, Randolph – 121 yards
Peyton Olson, Jamestown – 145 yards
Logan Frank, Franklinville/Ellicottville – 130 yards
Maurice Robertson, West Seneca West – 116 yards
Joell Colon, Fredonia – 193 yards
Javon Thomas, Cleveland Hill – 151 yards
Dylan Mann, Williamsville North – 157 yards
Jon Bool, Iroquois – 153 yards
Jimmy Scott, St. Joe’s – 103 yards
David Morgan, St. Joe’s – 142 yards
Brendan Gawel, Starpoint – 135 yards
Cam crosier, Kenmore West – 141 yards
Adam Meitz, Akron – 167 yards
Brandon Orr, Akron – 118 yards
Keshone Beal, Cheektowaga – 135 yards
Jack Putney, Clarence – 102 yards
Clarence Thomas, South Park – 146 yards
Jack Putney, Clarence
200 Yards Rushing
Brillance Johnson, Albion – 214 yards
Mike Rigerman, Pioneer – 255 yards
Aaron Wahler, Cleveland Hill – 204 yards
300 Yards Rushing
Kaiyer Fields, McKinley – 355 yards
Touchdowns – Scoring
3 TDs
Robbie Penhollow, Southwestern
Jayden Lassiter, Portville
Logan Frank, Franklinville/Ellicottville
Pierson Savarino, Orchard Park
Jimmy Scott, St. Joe’s
Adam Mietz, Akron
Francisco Rodriguez, Jamestown
Kaiyer Fields, McKinley
Cameron Barmore, CSP
Jaden Heers, Newfane
4 TDs
Easton Tanner, Maple Grove
Rashawn Allen, Amherst
Xzavier Janczylik, St. Francis
5 TDs
Mike Rigerman, Pioneer
7TDs
Cam Crosier, Kenmore West
Passing Yardage
Cole Snyder, Southwestern – 224 yards
Aaron Chase, Starpoint – 388 yards
Connor Crabtree, CV/Falconer – 216 yards
Jake Ritts, St. Francis – 371 yards
Thomas Callen, Allegany-Limestone
Trey Swartz, Fredonia/Brocton – 188 yards
Mitch Theal, Timon/St. Jude – 312 yards
Ja’Kye Womack, Amherst – 214 yards
Keshone Beal, Cheektowaga – 153 yards
Gerrit Hinsdale, CSP – 163 yards
Jason Mansell, Lancaster – 152 yards
Drew Boggs, Jamestown – 120 yards
Maurice Robertson, West Seneca West – 116 yards
Zac Boyes, Kenmore West – 112 yards
Passing Touchdowns
Cole Snyder, Southwestern – 5
Jake Ritts, St. Francis – 3
Trey Swartz, Fredonia/Brocton – 3
Drew Boggs, Jamestown – 3
Ja’Kye Womack, Amherst – 4
Gerrit Hinsdale – CSP – 4
Aaron Chase, Starpoint – 3
Connor Crabtree, CV/Falconer – 2
Mitch Theal, Timon/St. Jude – 2
Carson Crist, Maple Grove – 3
Jason Mansell, Lancaster – 3
Steven Frerichs, Wilson - 3
Receptions
Alex Card, Southwestern – 7
Robbie Penhollow, CV/Falconer – 6
Joe Carlson, Starpoint – 9
Cam Barmore, CSP – 8
Juston Johnson, West Seneca West – 8
Mark Arrizza, St. Francis - 10
Receiving Yardage
Alex Card, Southwestern – 125 yards
Rashawn Allen, Amherst – 180 yards
Robbie Penhollow, CV/Falconer – 144 yards
Jermaine Haynes, Cardinal O’Hara – 93 yards
Jake Skinner, Fredonia/Brocton – 124 yards
Joe Carlson, Starpoint – 159 yards
Cam Barmore, CSP – 128 yards
Juston Johnson, West Seneca West – 76 yards
Mark Arrizza, St. Francis – 111 yards
Receiving Touchdowns
Rashawn Allen, Amherst – 4
Marcel Wilson, Wilson - 3
Field Goals
Jon Stevens, Clarence – 27 yards, 25 yards
Max Obie, Williamsville North – 24 yards
Mickael Lisman, Sweet Home – 23 yards
Best Kickoff Return
Braden Dunlap, Wilson – 40 yards
Best Punt Return
Alex Card, Southwestern – 75 yards
Best Touchdown
Trey Swartz to Jake Skinner, Fredonia/Brocton – 92 yards