100 Yards Rushing

Robbie Penhollow, Cassadaga Valley/Falconer – 191 yards

Nick Marsh, Randolph – 143 yards

Easton Tanner, Maple Grove – 126 yards

Jason Saloman, Cheektowaga – 160 yards

Brendan Gawel, Starpoint – 103 yards

Dylan Mann, Williamsville North – 107 yards

Drew Westmoreland, Wilson – 108 yards

Shaun Dolac, West Seneca East – 133 yards

Rashad Law, Maryvale – 165 yards

Brandon Broadnax, Cardinal O’Hara – 138 yards

200 Yards Rushing

Alex Weakfall, Olean – 201 yards

Keshone Beal, Cheektowaga – 228 yards

Danzo Young, Kenmore West – 247 yards

Mike Rigerman, Pioneer – 252 yards

Touchdowns – Scoring

3 TDs

Danzo Young, Kenmore East

Nick Marsh, Randolph/Frewsburg

Alex Weakfall, Olean

Mike Rigerman, Pioneer

Jacob Siska, Akron

Malik Brooks, Lockport

Connor Crabtree, Cassadaga Valley/Falconer

4 TDs

Robbie Penhollow, Cassadaga Valley/Falconer

Alex Weakfall, Olean

Passing Yardage

Carson Christ, Maple Grove – 229 yards

Maurice Roberston, West Seneca West – 254 yards

Steve Frerichs, Wilson – 304 yards

Jay Lighten, JFK – 136 yards

Cole Snyder, Southwestern – 249 yards

Joe Nusall, Williamsville North – 309 yards

Aaron Chase, Starpoint – 311 yards

Jack Sharp, Orchard Park – 209 yards

Keshone Beal, Cheektowaga – 127 yards

Jason Mansell, Lancaster – 159 yards

Dabeyon Humphrey, South Park – 225 yards

Jayden Robinson, Hutch-Tech – 152 yards

Connor Crabtree, Cassadaga Valley/Falconer – 147 yards

Jack Putney, Clarence – 142 yards

Jake Ritts, St. Francis – 166 yards

Passing Touchdowns

Cole Snyder, Southwestern – 6

Carson Christ, Maple Grove – 3

Jake Ritts, St. Francis – 4

Aaron Chase, Starpoint – 5

Steve Frerichs, Wilson – 3

Cam Sionko, Grand Island – 3

Maurice Robertson, Sweet Home – 3

Joe Nusall, Williamsville North – 3

Jason Mansell, Lancaster – 2

Dabeyon Humphrey, South Park – 2

Keshone Beal, Cheektowaga – 2

Jay Lighten, JFK - 2

Receptions

Juston Johnson, West Seneca West – 6

Dylan Kelly, Williamsville North – 4

Jacob Siska, Akron – 8

Jonathan Lander, Orchard Park – 9

Robbie Penhollow, Cassadaga Valley/Falconer – 6

Andrew Hadsell, Wilson – 7

Receiving Yardage

Matt Spina, Starpoint – 138 yards

Alex Card, Southwestern – 108 yards

Jacob Siska, Akron – 172 yards

Max Bowden, Starpoint – 104 yards

Juston Johnson, West Seneca West – 139 yards

Dylan Kelly, Williamsville North – 128 yards

Jermaine Haynes, Cardinal O’Hara – 98 yards

Robbie Penhollow, Cassadaga Valley/Faloncer – 107 yards

Andrew Hadsell, Wilson – 124 yards

Marcel Wilson, Wilson – 122 yards

Receiving Touchdowns

Max Bowden, Starpoint – 3

Dylan Kelly, Williamsville North – 2

Jacob Siska, Akron – 3

Alex Card, Southwestern – 2

Marcel Wilson, Wilson - 2

Field Goals

Nathan Murdie, Kenmore East – 35 yards

Tristian Vandenburg, Canisius – 27 yards

Anthony Haak, Lockport – 21 yards

Best Kickoff Return

Zackary Manzella, JFK – 90 yards

Best TD Run

Rashad Law, Pioneer – 85 yards

