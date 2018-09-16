100 Yards Rushing
Robbie Penhollow, Cassadaga Valley/Falconer – 191 yards
Nick Marsh, Randolph – 143 yards
Easton Tanner, Maple Grove – 126 yards
Jason Saloman, Cheektowaga – 160 yards
Brendan Gawel, Starpoint – 103 yards
Dylan Mann, Williamsville North – 107 yards
Drew Westmoreland, Wilson – 108 yards
Shaun Dolac, West Seneca East – 133 yards
Rashad Law, Maryvale – 165 yards
Brandon Broadnax, Cardinal O’Hara – 138 yards
200 Yards Rushing
Alex Weakfall, Olean – 201 yards
Keshone Beal, Cheektowaga – 228 yards
Danzo Young, Kenmore West – 247 yards
Mike Rigerman, Pioneer – 252 yards
Touchdowns – Scoring
3 TDs
Danzo Young, Kenmore East
Nick Marsh, Randolph/Frewsburg
Alex Weakfall, Olean
Mike Rigerman, Pioneer
Jacob Siska, Akron
Malik Brooks, Lockport
Connor Crabtree, Cassadaga Valley/Falconer
4 TDs
Robbie Penhollow, Cassadaga Valley/Falconer
Alex Weakfall, Olean
Passing Yardage
Carson Christ, Maple Grove – 229 yards
Maurice Roberston, West Seneca West – 254 yards
Steve Frerichs, Wilson – 304 yards
Jay Lighten, JFK – 136 yards
Cole Snyder, Southwestern – 249 yards
Joe Nusall, Williamsville North – 309 yards
Aaron Chase, Starpoint – 311 yards
Jack Sharp, Orchard Park – 209 yards
Keshone Beal, Cheektowaga – 127 yards
Jason Mansell, Lancaster – 159 yards
Dabeyon Humphrey, South Park – 225 yards
Jayden Robinson, Hutch-Tech – 152 yards
Connor Crabtree, Cassadaga Valley/Falconer – 147 yards
Jack Putney, Clarence – 142 yards
Jake Ritts, St. Francis – 166 yards
Passing Touchdowns
Cole Snyder, Southwestern – 6
Carson Christ, Maple Grove – 3
Jake Ritts, St. Francis – 4
Aaron Chase, Starpoint – 5
Steve Frerichs, Wilson – 3
Cam Sionko, Grand Island – 3
Maurice Robertson, Sweet Home – 3
Joe Nusall, Williamsville North – 3
Jason Mansell, Lancaster – 2
Dabeyon Humphrey, South Park – 2
Keshone Beal, Cheektowaga – 2
Jay Lighten, JFK - 2
Receptions
Juston Johnson, West Seneca West – 6
Dylan Kelly, Williamsville North – 4
Jacob Siska, Akron – 8
Jonathan Lander, Orchard Park – 9
Robbie Penhollow, Cassadaga Valley/Falconer – 6
Andrew Hadsell, Wilson – 7
Receiving Yardage
Matt Spina, Starpoint – 138 yards
Alex Card, Southwestern – 108 yards
Jacob Siska, Akron – 172 yards
Max Bowden, Starpoint – 104 yards
Juston Johnson, West Seneca West – 139 yards
Dylan Kelly, Williamsville North – 128 yards
Jermaine Haynes, Cardinal O’Hara – 98 yards
Robbie Penhollow, Cassadaga Valley/Faloncer – 107 yards
Andrew Hadsell, Wilson – 124 yards
Marcel Wilson, Wilson – 122 yards
Receiving Touchdowns
Max Bowden, Starpoint – 3
Dylan Kelly, Williamsville North – 2
Jacob Siska, Akron – 3
Alex Card, Southwestern – 2
Marcel Wilson, Wilson - 2
Field Goals
Nathan Murdie, Kenmore East – 35 yards
Tristian Vandenburg, Canisius – 27 yards
Anthony Haak, Lockport – 21 yards
Best Kickoff Return
Zackary Manzella, JFK – 90 yards
Best TD Run
Rashad Law, Pioneer – 85 yards