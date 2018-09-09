100 Yards Rushing

Semaj Clemons, Bennett – 160 yards

Jaden Heers, Newfane – 173 yards

Shaun Dolac – West Seneca East – 170 yards

D’Jae Perry, Bennett – 110 yards

Quantavis Kleckley, Dunkirk – 136 yards

Jack Putney, Clarence – 130 yards

Justin Campbell, Bennett – 101 yards

Ryan Gernatt, Gowanda/PV – 115 yards

Takye Branch, Jamestown – 111 yards

Ugene Harrison, Albion – 114 yards

Jordan Parks, Niagara Wheatfield – 177 yards

Ja’Vair Walker, Bennett – 101 yards

Joell Colon, Fredonia/Brocton – 129 yards

Alex Weakfall, Olean – 189 yards

Robbie Penhollow, Cassadaga Valley/Falconer – 144 yards

Connor Crebtree, Cassadaga Valley/Falconer – 132 yards

Caleb Maloney, Gowanda/PV – 150 yards

Jemelle Jones, Williamsville South – 115 yards

Zacori Volious, Maryvale – 112 yards

Matt Monge, North Tonawanda – 113 yards

200 Yards Rushing

Mike Rigerman, Pioneer – 279 yards

Dylan Mann, Williamsville North – 202 yards

Touchdowns – Scoring

3 TDs

Alex Weakfall, Olean

Robbie Penhollow, Cassadaga Valley/Falconer

Matt Spina, Starpoint

Joe Carlson, Starpoint

Joell Colon, Fredonia/Brocton

Brandon Broadnax, Cardinal O’Hara

Ugene Harrison, Albion

Javon Thomas, Cleveland Hill

Passing Yardage

Aaron Chase, Starpoint – 472 yards

Keshone Beal, Cheektowaga – 273 yards

Jack Putney, Clarence – 255 yards

Cole Snyder, Southwestern – 223 yards

Joe Pagano, Depew – 186 yards

Colton Stetz, Eden/North Collins – 270 yards

Passing Touchdowns

Aaron Chase, Starpoint – 6

Keshone Beal, Cheektowaga – 3

Jack Putney, Clarence – 3

Cole Snyder, Southwestern – 3

Connor Desiderio, Maryvale – 3

Austin Rott, Silver Creek – 3

Joe Pagano, Depew – 3

Colton Stetz, Eden/North Collins – 3

Steve Frerichs, Wilson - 3

Receptions

Tamell Bass, Cheektowaga – 8

Dylan Kelly, Williamsville North – 5

Matt Spina, Starpoint – 10

Sean Miller, Depew – 9

Kyle Haettich, West Seneca West – 3

PJ Burns, Depew – 7

Joe Carlson, Starpoint – 10

Donte Dirienzo, Depew – 6

Jon Stevens, Clarence – 6

Alex Card, Southwestern – 8

Tyler Robinson, Eden/North Collins – 4

Receiving Yardage

Tyler Robinson, Eden/North Collins – 200 yards

Tamell Bass, Cheektowaga – 200 yards

Max Bowden, Starpoint – 135 yards

Matt Spina, Starpoint – 175 yards

Joe Carlson, Starpoint – 140 yards

PJ Burns, Depew – 110 yards

Kyle Haettich, West Seneca West – 83 yards

Jon Stevens, Clarence – 128 yards

Dylan Kelly, Williamsville North – 134 yards

Alex Card, Southwestern – 101 yards

Receiving Touchdowns

Tamell Bass, Cheektowaga – 3

Kyle Haettich, West Seneca West – 2

Matt Spina, Starpoint – 3

Dylan Kelly, Williamsville North – 2

Dante DiRienzo, Depew - 2

Field Goals

Alex Taylor, Tonawanda – 24 yards

Best Kickoff Returns

Topher Elkins, Springville – 90 yards

Nick Hefner, Hamburg – 96 yards

Best Punt Return

Brian Fry, Medina – 65 yards

Best TD Run

Quantavis Kleckley, Pioneer – 94 yards

Jordan Parks, Niagara Wheatfield – 94 yards

