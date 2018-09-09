100 Yards Rushing
Semaj Clemons, Bennett – 160 yards
Jaden Heers, Newfane – 173 yards
Shaun Dolac – West Seneca East – 170 yards
D’Jae Perry, Bennett – 110 yards
Quantavis Kleckley, Dunkirk – 136 yards
Jack Putney, Clarence – 130 yards
Justin Campbell, Bennett – 101 yards
Ryan Gernatt, Gowanda/PV – 115 yards
Takye Branch, Jamestown – 111 yards
Ugene Harrison, Albion – 114 yards
Jordan Parks, Niagara Wheatfield – 177 yards
Ja’Vair Walker, Bennett – 101 yards
Joell Colon, Fredonia/Brocton – 129 yards
Alex Weakfall, Olean – 189 yards
Robbie Penhollow, Cassadaga Valley/Falconer – 144 yards
Connor Crebtree, Cassadaga Valley/Falconer – 132 yards
Caleb Maloney, Gowanda/PV – 150 yards
Jemelle Jones, Williamsville South – 115 yards
Zacori Volious, Maryvale – 112 yards
Matt Monge, North Tonawanda – 113 yards
200 Yards Rushing
Mike Rigerman, Pioneer – 279 yards
Dylan Mann, Williamsville North – 202 yards
Touchdowns – Scoring
3 TDs
Alex Weakfall, Olean
Robbie Penhollow, Cassadaga Valley/Falconer
Matt Spina, Starpoint
Joe Carlson, Starpoint
Joell Colon, Fredonia/Brocton
Brandon Broadnax, Cardinal O’Hara
Ugene Harrison, Albion
Javon Thomas, Cleveland Hill
Passing Yardage
Aaron Chase, Starpoint – 472 yards
Keshone Beal, Cheektowaga – 273 yards
Jack Putney, Clarence – 255 yards
Cole Snyder, Southwestern – 223 yards
Joe Pagano, Depew – 186 yards
Colton Stetz, Eden/North Collins – 270 yards
Passing Touchdowns
Aaron Chase, Starpoint – 6
Keshone Beal, Cheektowaga – 3
Jack Putney, Clarence – 3
Cole Snyder, Southwestern – 3
Connor Desiderio, Maryvale – 3
Austin Rott, Silver Creek – 3
Joe Pagano, Depew – 3
Colton Stetz, Eden/North Collins – 3
Steve Frerichs, Wilson - 3
Receptions
Tamell Bass, Cheektowaga – 8
Dylan Kelly, Williamsville North – 5
Matt Spina, Starpoint – 10
Sean Miller, Depew – 9
Kyle Haettich, West Seneca West – 3
PJ Burns, Depew – 7
Joe Carlson, Starpoint – 10
Donte Dirienzo, Depew – 6
Jon Stevens, Clarence – 6
Alex Card, Southwestern – 8
Tyler Robinson, Eden/North Collins – 4
Receiving Yardage
Tyler Robinson, Eden/North Collins – 200 yards
Tamell Bass, Cheektowaga – 200 yards
Max Bowden, Starpoint – 135 yards
Matt Spina, Starpoint – 175 yards
Joe Carlson, Starpoint – 140 yards
PJ Burns, Depew – 110 yards
Kyle Haettich, West Seneca West – 83 yards
Jon Stevens, Clarence – 128 yards
Dylan Kelly, Williamsville North – 134 yards
Alex Card, Southwestern – 101 yards
Receiving Touchdowns
Tamell Bass, Cheektowaga – 3
Kyle Haettich, West Seneca West – 2
Matt Spina, Starpoint – 3
Dylan Kelly, Williamsville North – 2
Dante DiRienzo, Depew - 2
Field Goals
Alex Taylor, Tonawanda – 24 yards
Best Kickoff Returns
Topher Elkins, Springville – 90 yards
Nick Hefner, Hamburg – 96 yards
Best Punt Return
Brian Fry, Medina – 65 yards
Best TD Run
Quantavis Kleckley, Pioneer – 94 yards
Jordan Parks, Niagara Wheatfield – 94 yards